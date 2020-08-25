Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Shocking’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans fume over rumoured managerial appointment

Published

10 mins ago

on

Reading are targeting a move for Aleksandar Stanojevic as their new manager according to The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

This update comes after Berkshire Live revealed that Mark Bowen was set to be replaced as the club’s manager, with Bowen potentially moving into a Director of Football role.

The Welshman was appointed as Reading’s manager back in October 2019, as he succeeded Jose Gomes who was relieved of his duties in charge of the club.

Do you know which club these former Reading players play for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14

Where is Alex McCarthy playing now?

He guided the Royals to a 14th-place finish in the Championship last term, in what was a relatively strong league campaign for the Berkshire-based side.

Plenty of Reading FC supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in appointing Stanojevic.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shocking’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans fume over rumoured managerial appointment

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: