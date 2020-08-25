‘Shocking’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans fume over rumoured managerial appointment

Reading are targeting a move for Aleksandar Stanojevic as their new manager according to The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

Serbian coach Aleksandar Stanojevic will be contender for the #ReadingFC manager's job with Mark Bowen returning to director of football role — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 25, 2020

This update comes after Berkshire Live revealed that Mark Bowen was set to be replaced as the club’s manager, with Bowen potentially moving into a Director of Football role.

The Welshman was appointed as Reading’s manager back in October 2019, as he succeeded Jose Gomes who was relieved of his duties in charge of the club.

He guided the Royals to a 14th-place finish in the Championship last term, in what was a relatively strong league campaign for the Berkshire-based side.

Plenty of Reading FC supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in appointing Stanojevic.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

All well and good our owners having money, but it means absolutely nothing when they are clueless on any sort of football matter, this is ridiculous now https://t.co/9VVfeKXHcF — Deano (@deanocx) August 25, 2020

It just gets worse and worse with every new piece of news https://t.co/D39SFcTJA3 — george (@sixersgeorge) August 25, 2020

4 wins in 18 I’ve seen tweeted? Perfect fit! #ReadingFC https://t.co/kHdUfo2ezN — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) August 25, 2020

Jesus Christ……… I am done with this club. https://t.co/YswyWluCaE — Nath St Paul (@NathStPaul) August 25, 2020

Done with this club what a joke — chris du-val (@rfc1990) August 25, 2020

If true I'm not impressed at all. — Matthew Turner (@jacobitematt) August 25, 2020

Our club is an irrelevant laughing stock #ReadingFC #RFC — Ed (@VivaLaBorat) August 25, 2020