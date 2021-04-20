Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson team selection v Hull City

Sunderland will be hoping they can return to winning ways in League One when they return to action on Tuesday evening against Hull City.

The Black Cats have hit an inconsistent run of form in recent weeks, which has seen them fall away from the top-two in the third-tier standings.

Lee Johnson’s side have lost their last three league matches, which makes for concerning reading for Sunderland, as they head into an important stage of their 2020/21 season.

They’re now sat third in the table, but find themselves eight points adrift of second-placed Peterborough United. It doesn’t get any easier for Sunderland either, as they prepare to take on the League One leaders.

Johnson has named his starting XI for the clash against the Tigers, with Aiden McGeady missing out on the matchday squad with a foot injury.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Johnson’s recent team selection, with a number of them raising concerns about Josh Scowen’s inclusion in the starting XI.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


