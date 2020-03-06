‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to club statement ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Just like a number of clubs in the EFL this weekend, Leeds United will be taking precautionary measures with growing domestic concern of the coronavirus.

The cases of coronavirus in the UK has risen to 163 and following advice from both the EFL and the NHS, there will be no pre-match handshakes between the players and the officials.

📰 Following advice from governing bodies including the EFL and NHS, #LUFC will be taking precautionary measures at tomorrow’s game — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 6, 2020

The statement reads:

“We actively encourage supporters to reconsider physical contact such as high fives, hugs, etc.

“The team bus will pull up at a new location on the West Stand allowing the players to enter the dressing room area directly. After the game we will ask the players to return to their vehicles and leave the group as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate that these actions will disappoint some supporters due to the reduced access to the players and staff, however we feel a duty of care to our community to prevent the spread of the virus and ensure everyone feels safe.”

Huddersfield Town are the visitors to Elland Road in a West Yorkshire derby which may have a different atmosphere to usual with all the precautions in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Plenty of Leeds United fans have reacted in their droves on Twitter, here are the best replies to the club’s official statement…

