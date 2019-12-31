‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react as Addicks suffer setback

Charlton were defeated by ten man Derby on Monday night, as Lee Bowyer’s side produced a rather lacklustre display.

The Addicks never got going, and despite netting a late penalty, it wasn’t enough to ensure that they came away with anything from Pride Park.

Derby saw Krystian Bielik sent-off after just 17 minutes, but were already in front as youngster Jason Knight had put them ahead. He then doubled their lead in the second-half after a clinical counter-attack from the Rams.

Lyle Taylor’s penalty gave the Addicks a route back into the game, but it wasn’t enough to earn a draw and it leaves Charlton with just one victory in their last 13 Championship matches.

On Thursday, the injury ravaged side travel to Swansea hoping to get another much needed win in order to move away from any potential relegation threat.

Here’s how Charlton supporters reacted to the result against Derby…

Charlton looked burnt out tonight. The injuries have prevented rotation. Let's back Bowyer all the way and hope that he has the opportunity to strengthen the squad in January. It has to be damage limitation at Swansea. — Robert Gausden (@GausdenR) December 30, 2019

No excuses, we didn’t deserve anything from this game, we urgently need some midfielders back, missing Cullen, Williams and even oztumer massively. Let’s get this sale of the club though and roll on January transfer window. We go again on Thursday! — Adam (@Sains93) December 30, 2019

I don't think I could take another stint in league one. Some these lads aren't good enough to play at this level. We need to start winning games and fast. Can't honestly look at this squad and say we are capable of putting a run of wins together. — Ryan01 (@ryanminton941) December 30, 2019

I’m sorry but you can’t keep blaming the injury ravaged squad. We should be doing better against ten men. Passing so slow backwards sideways. And we won’t talk bout the second goal. Embarrassing. Takeover needs to happen ASAP — Dean Morrison (@DeanMorrison1) December 30, 2019

Shocking performance tonight no excuses. — Dean G 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DeanGard86) December 30, 2019

Poor tonight. Who is being held accountable for all of these injuries? Every single midfielder or striker has broken down this season. Need some investment in Jan, two decent full backs and a couple up top. Can't rely on JW so need some creativity. Without him we are lacking. — MikeSA1985 (@mikeangliss) December 30, 2019

Can’t keep using injury’s we was playing against 10 men for 75 mins and they still find away to score the defending is a joke…. that’s 13 games this season we have conceded 2 goals in a game!!!! Think it’s clear most of these ain’t up to the task of the championship 😔 — RJ (@Teamgoldie) December 30, 2019