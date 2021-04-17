‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to player’s display in 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City earned a late point against relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins are now sat 14th in the Championship table, and will know that results simply have to improve from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Nigel Pearson’s side are now without a win from their last six matches, which doesn’t make for the best of reading, although they’ll surely be pleased with a point against the Owls, having played 70 minutes with just ten men on the pitch.

Sheffield Wednesday took the lead after just four minutes, as Julian Borner opened the scoring for the home side. But a potential turning point in the game came after 21 minutes, as Bristol City midfielder Henri Lansbury was shown a red card for a handball on the line.

Barry Bannan missed the resulting penalty for the Owls, as Tyreeq Bakinson went on to score a late equaliser for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Plenty of Bristol City supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Lansbury’s performance on the day, in what was the midfielder’s 16th appearance of the 2020/21 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

