A number of Norwich City supporters have been bemoaning the performance of Todd Cantwell following the Canaries’ goalless draw against play-off chasing Middlesbrough at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke’s side were aiming to secure a fourth successive win in the Championship to extend their lead at the top of the table. However, they were unable to carve open enough clear cut chances for the opening 67 minutes against a very well drilled Middlesbrough side. Emi Buendia’s second yellow then made it very difficult for them to try and claim all three points and they had to settle for a draw.

One player who really struggled to make much of a difference in the final third was Cantwell, with the attacker being well marshalled by the Middlesbrough defence and being prevented from picking up the ball in space in between the lines. The 22-year-old could only fire in one effort off target throughout the 76 minutes he was on the field.

Cantwell was also guilty of losing possession 11 times and he failed to make a key pass and had a passing accuracy of just 73% (Sofascore). The attacker’s form was one of the reasons why the Canaries were unable to create enough in the final third and saw them fail to register a shot on target for the first time this campaign.

Many Norwich fans bemoaned his lack of form against Middlesbrough and his inability to affect matches when opponents are making the game difficult for the Canaries. One fan even described him as ‘lightweight.’

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Cantwell has spent more time on the floor today than with the ball. And when has has had the ball he’s made some poor shot choices #ncfc — Kingdom Zebedee ☭ (@kingdomzebedee) January 30, 2021

Cantwell been poor today. Time for a change #ncfc — Ashley Gower (@GowerNCFC) January 30, 2021

Cantwell and Buendia not in this game at all #ncfc — Moss (@JMoss_13) January 30, 2021

Get Cantwell off he’s having a mare. We move it quickly until we get in the final third then we slow it down for some reason. Keep it moving quick!! #ncfc — Darryl (@darrylb1995) January 30, 2021

Cantwell is such a lightweight 😂#ncfc — Alf🔰 (@AlfieCarver_) January 30, 2021

Cantwell and Buendia haven’t really shown up today #NCFC — Kingdom Zebedee ☭ (@kingdomzebedee) January 30, 2021