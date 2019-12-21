Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Shocking performance’ – Many Cardiff fans in agreement following goalless draw with Preston

Cardiff City supporters have been in agreement that the Bluebirds produced a flat performance as they managed to hold Preston North End to a goalless draw at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Neil Harris’ side were second best for large periods of the contest against Preston, as the Bluebirds struggled to really find any real attacking momentum and fluidity, meaning they were forced to defend for large parts of the game and they were indebted to a fine late save from Neil Etheridge to prevent them from suffering a defeat.

The point means that Cardiff have only secured two points from their last three Championship matches, after winning their previous three games to raise hopes of them being able to mount a play-off push during the second half of the campaign.

However, the Bluebirds were unable to carry the momentum from coming back from 3-0 down at Leeds United last week to earn a remarkable point, with Harris’ side only managing to register three efforts on goal throughout the ninety minutes against Preston.

That is something that Cardiff will have to improve over the next few weeks to give themselves a chance of winning games consistently, and Harris will need to find a way of getting more out the club’s attacking players, with the Bluebirds lacking any sort of creativity with Lee Tomlin having an off-day in possession.

Here then, we take a look at how Cardiff fans reacted to the club’s goalless draw against Preston on social media…


