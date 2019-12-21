‘Shocking performance’ – Many Cardiff fans in agreement following goalless draw with Preston

Cardiff City supporters have been in agreement that the Bluebirds produced a flat performance as they managed to hold Preston North End to a goalless draw at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Neil Harris’ side were second best for large periods of the contest against Preston, as the Bluebirds struggled to really find any real attacking momentum and fluidity, meaning they were forced to defend for large parts of the game and they were indebted to a fine late save from Neil Etheridge to prevent them from suffering a defeat.

The point means that Cardiff have only secured two points from their last three Championship matches, after winning their previous three games to raise hopes of them being able to mount a play-off push during the second half of the campaign.

QUIZ: Can you remember Cardiff’s last 15 league positions?

1 of 15 Where did Cardiff finish during their season in the Premier League in 2018/19? 20th 19th 18th 17th

However, the Bluebirds were unable to carry the momentum from coming back from 3-0 down at Leeds United last week to earn a remarkable point, with Harris’ side only managing to register three efforts on goal throughout the ninety minutes against Preston.

That is something that Cardiff will have to improve over the next few weeks to give themselves a chance of winning games consistently, and Harris will need to find a way of getting more out the club’s attacking players, with the Bluebirds lacking any sort of creativity with Lee Tomlin having an off-day in possession.

Here then, we take a look at how Cardiff fans reacted to the club’s goalless draw against Preston on social media…

Well, there's 90 minutes of my life I'll never get back! Absolutely awful!

3 shots all game!

We dont seem to have any style, any flair (apart from Tomlin) or any plan!

City are a very tough watch at the moment despite results!

Ah well, on to the next one!#CardiffCity #Bluebirds — Martyn Pengelly (@Pengo25) December 21, 2019

Pretty dire from City today. Need to follow this up with 6 points from Millwall & Wednesday – anything else and the season's close to over. — Bοβ Bεανς 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇬🇷 (@bobbeans83) December 21, 2019

That was very poor, lacking some creativity. We cannot just relay on Tomlin, there needs to be more in the middles — david woodley (@WelshWoodley) December 21, 2019

Not one shot on target 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) December 21, 2019

Shocking performance — Joel🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#Annibyniaeth (@JoelCCFC) December 21, 2019

Embarrassing performance! — AB (@aaronjb918) December 21, 2019

Such a boring game to watch teams looked they had celebrated Xmas early..feel sad know the lads can play 100% better ..Home Game could have fooled many of us….Well everyone enjoy Xmas then get back to winning ways especially Home Games 👌🎅 — Mike (@mike606909) December 21, 2019