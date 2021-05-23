Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Shocking’, ‘Nowhere near good enough’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans fume at midfielder after recent showing v Lincoln City

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland missed out on promotion into the Championship on Saturday evening, as they were beaten on aggregate by Lincoln City. 

The Black Cats went into the game knowing that they had to overturn a two-goal deficit on the night, after a 2-0 defeat to the Imps in the first-leg of the contest.

Lee Johnson’s side took the lead after 13 minutes through Ross Stewart, before Charlie Wyke levelled the tie with his 30th goal of the 2020/21 season.

Tom Hopper put Michael Appleton’s side back in front on aggregate though, before Jorge Grant saw his penalty saved by Sunderland’s Lee Burge just after the hour mark.

Sunderland pushed for a way back into the match, but couldn’t find the third goal they needed to take the game into extra time.

Midfielder Max Power wasted a chance towards the end of the game, with the 27-year-old blasting the ball high and wide of the goal, much to the frustration of the Stadium of Light faithful.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to react to Power’s performance, with many claiming that he should move on in the summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

