‘Shocking’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential player departure

A number of Nottingham Forest fans have been reacting to the latest reports that forward Miguel Ángel Guerrero could be set for a January departure from the City Ground with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki interested.

Guerrero only arrived at Nottingham Forest in the summer, but the 30-year-old has been unable to force his way into the starting line-up on a regular basis and has made just four starts in the Championship and five further sub appearances (Sofascore). That has seen him have a limited impact on the field despite the Reds’ struggles.

Lewis Grabban’s recent return to action has pushed the forward even further down the pecking order at the City Ground, and Guerrero has been an unused sub for the last two matches in the league. That would likely be a sign of what is to continue for the 30-year-old over the course of the rest of the campaign.

The 30-year-old became the latest player to make the move from Greece to Nottingham Forest over the last few years, and he has been another one that has not really worked out for the Reds so far. Chris Hughton has tried to give him chances to impress, but the forward had been unable to convince when he has been started or brought off the bench.

It has now emerged that Guerrero could be set to leave the City Ground in January, with Aris Thessaloniki interested in adding him to their squad. That has seen many Nottingham Forest fans bemoaning the club’s recruitment policy, while a few others were keen for him to be moved on and for room to freed up for other additions.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Recruitment is shocking sign a player for a few months then we get rid https://t.co/c5XbGlz5k4 — Kieran (@KieranParker29_) December 25, 2020

Another one signed for a couple month then flogged, our transfer policy is so joke — Guk (@GUKCI) December 25, 2020

Our recruitment is totally incoherent — Foozinho (@foozinho) December 25, 2020

Clubs a mess regarding transfers — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) December 25, 2020

If we lost Guerrero and recalled Brennan, it wouldn’t be the worst move. Plus frees up a spot in 25 man squad #nffc https://t.co/R2oKAUJN1Q — Mikey Hollingsworth (@mikeyholli18) December 25, 2020

Okay signing them for a free then offloading for a fee is all well and good if u actually invest the money in decent players 🙄 https://t.co/mYcVlF7WSv — Dunny 🤙 (@Dunnyyyyyyyy) December 25, 2020

Free and sell for profit sounds OK to me why is that a joke? Houghton might be in driving seat now — Richard Rose (@rrose1981) December 25, 2020