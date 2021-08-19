Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Shocking’ – Many Middlesbrough fans fume as footage emerges of Charlie Austin incident

Published

5 mins ago

on

QPR handed Middlesbrough their first Championship defeat of the season last night and footage of an incident involving Charlie Austin has left many Boro fans fuming. 

The home side took the lead through Uche Ikpeazu early on at the Riverside but a Jonny Howson own goal meant scores were level three minutes into the second half.

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock meant the R’s were able to take all three points despite Matt Crooks’ grabbing his second of the season and Moses Odubajo seeing red in the 50th minute.

There’s an argument to be made, however, that the visitors should’ve been down to nine men due to an incident involving Austin.

Have Middlesbrough won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25

Arsenal

Footage that has emerged after the game appears to show the experienced striker headbutting Boro’s Grant Hall, an act that went unpunished by referee Stephen Martin.

Neil Warnock, who knows Austin well from their time together at QPR, was furious about the incident after the game and his frustration appears to be shared by the Riverside faithful.

Many Boro supporters have taken to Twitter to reflect on the footage that has emerged of the striker’s headbutt and express their frustration.

Read their reactions here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shocking’ – Many Middlesbrough fans fume as footage emerges of Charlie Austin incident

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: