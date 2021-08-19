‘Shocking’ – Many Middlesbrough fans fume as footage emerges of Charlie Austin incident

QPR handed Middlesbrough their first Championship defeat of the season last night and footage of an incident involving Charlie Austin has left many Boro fans fuming.

The home side took the lead through Uche Ikpeazu early on at the Riverside but a Jonny Howson own goal meant scores were level three minutes into the second half.

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock meant the R’s were able to take all three points despite Matt Crooks’ grabbing his second of the season and Moses Odubajo seeing red in the 50th minute.

There’s an argument to be made, however, that the visitors should’ve been down to nine men due to an incident involving Austin.

Footage that has emerged after the game appears to show the experienced striker headbutting Boro’s Grant Hall, an act that went unpunished by referee Stephen Martin.

Neil Warnock on the incident referee Stephen Martin failed to book Charlie Austin for: 🗣 – "I thought he headbutted him. It's a straight forward headbutt. The ref saw it and thought it was a clash of heads but when you see the video it's a bit different."#Boro | #UTB pic.twitter.com/mxupmvy3vr — Boropolis (@Boropolis) August 18, 2021

Neil Warnock, who knows Austin well from their time together at QPR, was furious about the incident after the game and his frustration appears to be shared by the Riverside faithful.

Many Boro supporters have taken to Twitter to reflect on the footage that has emerged of the striker’s headbutt and express their frustration.

Read their reactions here:

He got away with this!! When they were already down to 10, Ref saw it and took no action dies that mean they can't look at it retrospectively? https://t.co/xpXwBAqcKi — Brian McDowall (@mcdowall_brian) August 19, 2021

Blatant and clear except to the referee it seems. https://t.co/RgeJ1YSn3p — Alan Bartlett (@Alanbartlettio) August 19, 2021

Straight red! How the ref hasn’t give that is beyond me! https://t.co/65o3h7KS7E — Jack Gunn (@jackgunn2) August 19, 2021

@ilesjv told you it was deliberate head butt. Straight red this. Shocking refereeing. — Russ (@iRussJ) August 18, 2021

For match officials to miss this is just sheer incompetence imo. Hopefully on reflection this clear cut evidence will see him banned and rightly so. No place for it on or off the pitch — ⓀⒶⓏ👷🏼‍♀️ (@1doublehandful) August 19, 2021

That has to be a red — martin_m (@67_mjm) August 18, 2021

@garyh1154 have you seen this? Someone should be getting a retrospective 3 match ban, doesn’t help us now, but how did all the officials miss it!? — David Hatton (@Hatton666) August 19, 2021