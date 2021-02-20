‘Shocking’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to emerging team news

Blackburn Rovers will be desperate to return to winning ways today, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Rovers have lost their three league games, and their grip on the Championship play-off places has loosened after a poor run of form of late.

Tony Mowbray’s side lost 2-1 to Barnsley in midweek, and the manager will undoubtedly be looking for a response this afternoon.

In response to that defeat, Mowbray has named five changes to the side that lost at Oakwell.

Darragh Lenihan misses out with a rib injury, as does fellow defender Barry Douglas and Elliott Bennett. Coming in for them are Ryan Nyambe and Amari’i Bell.

Harvey Elliott is also back in the side, along with Ben Brereton and Jacob Davenport, with Stuart Downing and Bradley Dack dropping to the bench.

Here, we take a look at Blackburn fans’ reactions to the team news…

Not sure why Bell. Guessing they have some speed down the right is all I can think. Douglas has been one of our better players last 5 games or so… — Ben Smith (@TheMachine1984) February 20, 2021

5 Changes 😂😂😂😂😂 This team is so messed up at the moment — ΛntΛntixx (@AntAntixx) February 20, 2021

Bell again, the man is inevitable. — haz (@hazknowsball) February 20, 2021

Bell 🤣🤣 how does Gallagher start over Dolan too 🤔 anyway, come on Rovers 🔵⚪ — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) February 20, 2021

Have we had the same team more then once this season — Derek Watson (@DerekWa51216247) February 20, 2021

Jesus, 4-0 forest coming in — TeeJay Cunningham (@800Teejay008) February 20, 2021

Today’s tombola isssssss…… — Chris Moss (@mosstoboy) February 20, 2021

Douglas better have lost a few limbs — Alex Currie (@alexcurrie1875) February 20, 2021

Shocking — TeeJay Cunningham (@800Teejay008) February 20, 2021