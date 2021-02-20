Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Shocking’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to emerging team news

Published

2 hours ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will be desperate to return to winning ways today, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Rovers have lost their three league games, and their grip on the Championship play-off places has loosened after a poor run of form of late.

Tony Mowbray’s side lost 2-1 to Barnsley in midweek, and the manager will undoubtedly be looking for a response this afternoon.

In response to that defeat, Mowbray has named five changes to the side that lost at Oakwell.

Darragh Lenihan misses out with a rib injury, as does fellow defender Barry Douglas and Elliott Bennett. Coming in for them are Ryan Nyambe and Amari’i Bell.

Harvey Elliott is also back in the side, along with Ben Brereton and Jacob Davenport, with Stuart Downing and Bradley Dack dropping to the bench.

Here, we take a look at Blackburn fans’ reactions to the team news…

