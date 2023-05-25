Huddersfield Town nearly secured Premier League football at the end of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, however, the Terriers were beaten to the post by Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final.

The Yorkshire club finished the normal campaign in third spot, overcoming Luton Town in the semi-finals to set up a tie with the Reds, who managed to squeeze past Sheffield United over two legs.

Losing out 1-0 in the final, Huddersfield fans vented their frustrations at referee John Moss, with two particular decisions going against the Terriers when casting minds back to last season's play-off final.

Why were Huddersfield Town fans left frustrated with referee John Moss after their 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest?

Moss, who was refereeing his last game before hanging his officiating boots, denied Huddersfield two penalties during the game that caused major frustration within the West Yorkshire club's camp.

The Terriers almost immediately wrote up their complaints for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), asking for explanations as to why both penalty appeals were waved away.

Following the play-off final, Moss’ record shop in Leeds received plenty of one-star reviews, whilst he also contacted the police because of threats to his safety.

Why have Huddersfield Town frustrations surfaced again and what has been said?

This Saturday, Coventry City meet Luton Town in the 2022/23 Championship play-off final and Michael Oliver has been tasked with the whistle for the big occasion at Wembley.

Terriers fans have since taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations after "one of the best (referees) in the world" will be the man in the middle come the weekend...