‘Shocking’, ‘Get him out’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to club’s latest display

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s latest performance in League One.

The Addicks came from behind on two occasions in their clash with Portsmouth as they sealed a point at The Valley.

Ronan Curtis opened the scoring for Pompey in the sixth minute as he curled a fantastic effort past Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

John Marquis then missed an opportunity to double his side’s advantage as he fired wide.

The Addicks levelled proceedings following the break as Sean Clare scored his first goal of the season.

Portsmouth responded to this setback by regaining the lead in the 72nd minute as Marcus Harness fired into the bottom corner.

Charlton rescued a point in the 88th minute as Corey Blackett-Taylor set up Josh Davison who slotted home.

Nigel Adkins’ side have now gone four games without a victory in League One and are currently 22nd in the standings.

With the pressure starting to build on Adkins, many Charlton fans have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the club’s latest performance.

Shocking yet again. — Tom Waters (@TomWaters) September 25, 2021

Adkins out — Liam Williams (@liamwilliams010) September 25, 2021

Lucky point, adkins out!!! — Banksy (@FatDad01) September 25, 2021

Changes should have been earlier. Get rid of adkins — Aaron Phillips (@Cmchunk62) September 25, 2021

Adkins doesn't know how to grab momentum. Should have brought on JD and CBT straight after we scored. Wasted a chance for 3 points. — Graham Russell (@gargar272) September 25, 2021

A point at home is not good enough, we need to dominate and impose at home but it's just so inconsistent…something needs to change — AddicksFan73 (@GaryBul28058986) September 25, 2021

Awful — MM (@MatmillerCAFC) September 25, 2021

Get him out — Matt (@mattp4yne) September 25, 2021

Better second half but still as always Adkins out — N1💫 (@Nzino5) September 25, 2021

Charlton will be looking to kick-start their 2021/22 campaign by securing a victory in their clash with Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.