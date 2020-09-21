Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Shocking’, ‘Disappointing’ – These Stoke City fans react to key figure after setback

Published

9 mins ago

on

Stoke City fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Bristol City yesterday as they wait for their first win in the Championship this season.

Despite an impressive victory away to Wolves in the League Cup, where boss Michael O’Neill rotated the team, the Potters couldn’t build on that at the bet365 Stadium.

Goals from Nahki Wells and Andi Weimann sealed the points for the visitors and it means Stoke haven’t scored a goal in the league after a dull goalless draw against Millwall on the opening day.

And, it’s fair to say that has left fans worried, with many criticising the boss for what they feel is a negative approach as O’Neill continued with a 3-5-2 formation but Stoke didn’t manage a shot on target.

Even though O’Neill acknowledged it wasn’t good enough, some feel he needs to change the setup if the team are to thrive this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the manager after the defeat from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shocking’, ‘Disappointing’ – These Stoke City fans react to key figure after setback

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: