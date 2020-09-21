‘Shocking’, ‘Disappointing’ – These Stoke City fans react to key figure after setback

Stoke City fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Bristol City yesterday as they wait for their first win in the Championship this season.

Despite an impressive victory away to Wolves in the League Cup, where boss Michael O’Neill rotated the team, the Potters couldn’t build on that at the bet365 Stadium.

Goals from Nahki Wells and Andi Weimann sealed the points for the visitors and it means Stoke haven’t scored a goal in the league after a dull goalless draw against Millwall on the opening day.

And, it’s fair to say that has left fans worried, with many criticising the boss for what they feel is a negative approach as O’Neill continued with a 3-5-2 formation but Stoke didn’t manage a shot on target.

Even though O’Neill acknowledged it wasn’t good enough, some feel he needs to change the setup if the team are to thrive this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the manager after the defeat from Twitter…

No shots in whole game, where is mcclean, at least he attacks, too many players not interested, no change there, Brown & Fletcher were better than rest. Disappointing when promotion will mean 80 goals, who will score them? — ❤️🎷🎸💖 (@annjsmall) September 20, 2020

The reality is we have scored 1 goal in 4 games. Shocking — David Cartlidge (@scfcseniorgrump) September 20, 2020

Come on. Get a grip. — Shane Richardson (@SRichardsonHT) September 20, 2020

You can’t change the Northern Ireland negative approach over night — mpb2020 (@mpb20203) September 20, 2020

Poor formation and team selection today Michael.

Too negative, Tymon is a better wingback, and Vokes is far too slow.

Also, are Souttar & Collins really worse than any of those 3 CB's today??

Sure you'll sort it, just hope its soon. — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) September 20, 2020

Formation Michael — Ben Hannon 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@ben_hannon3) September 20, 2020

‘We found it difficult to create’. MON That will happen when you lack creative players in your starting XI.#scfc — Iain Burns (@iainburnsy1979) September 20, 2020