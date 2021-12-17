‘Shocking decision’, ‘I give up’ – These West Brom fans react as changes made to XI for Barnsley clash

West Brom take on Barnsley this evening knowing they can move level on points with second placed Bournemouth with a victory.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋 Cedric Kipre, Matt Clarke and Conor Townsend all return to our starting XI tonight. IntouchGames Ltd | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 17, 2021

And, whilst they incredibly haven’t won away from home against the Tykes in 74 years, they will fancy their chances considering the hosts are stuck in the relegation zone and eight points from safety.

Albion go into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Reading last week, when Ismael’s depleted squad put in a dominant display that the scoreline didn’t reflect.

Despite that, the boss has made changes ahead of his return to Oakwell, with Matt Clarke and Cedric Kipre back in the team after missing last week through testing positive for Covid-19.

Whilst that’s good news, Ismael decided to drop Taylor Gardner-Hickman to the bench, even though the youngster has shone in recent weeks. Additionally, Jordan Hugill has been given a rare start up top.

It’s fair to say that hasn’t gone down well with the support and here we look at the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

i give up, hickman on the bench and cleary is not in the squad 😭😭 — . (@Wbajoe1) December 17, 2021

Shocking decision to drop Hickman — Ryan (@RyanPGlasgow) December 17, 2021

No TGH and starting Hughill? Ffs man — Arjun SK (@ArjunKang5) December 17, 2021

Livermore, you’ve got to be joking — dan shaw (@itsdanshaw) December 17, 2021

You can’t stop TGH, the guys unreal — ⚡️ (@lKyzaa) December 17, 2021

Really harsh on TGH that. Should have dropped Livermore we need someone that’s more mobile and has the ability to pass to another Albion player — Kieran (@kieranthebaggie) December 17, 2021

That is really harsh on TGH, he’s been our best player for the past 3 games — Gemma Downes (@gemmadowneswba) December 17, 2021