Sky Bet Championship

‘Shocking decision’, ‘I give up’ – These West Brom fans react as changes made to XI for Barnsley clash

Published

22 seconds ago

on

West Brom take on Barnsley this evening knowing they can move level on points with second placed Bournemouth with a victory.

And, whilst they incredibly haven’t won away from home against the Tykes in 74 years, they will fancy their chances considering the hosts are stuck in the relegation zone and eight points from safety.

Albion go into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Reading last week, when Ismael’s depleted squad put in a dominant display that the scoreline didn’t reflect.

Despite that, the boss has made changes ahead of his return to Oakwell, with Matt Clarke and Cedric Kipre back in the team after missing last week through testing positive for Covid-19.

Whilst that’s good news, Ismael decided to drop Taylor Gardner-Hickman to the bench, even though the youngster has shone in recent weeks. Additionally, Jordan Hugill has been given a rare start up top.

It’s fair to say that hasn’t gone down well with the support and here we look at the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


