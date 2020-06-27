‘Shocking’, ‘Concerning’ – These West Brom fans are worried by interesting reveal

West Brom saw their lead over third-place cut to five points as they were beaten 1-0 by Brentford at Griffin Park last night.

That continues an alarming run of form for the Baggies, who have not won in four games and failed to score a goal in that period as well.

And, whilst they had a few chances against the Bees, with Kenneth Zohore hitting the bar with a good effort in the second half, they failed to really carve open the Londoners on another frustrating night.

The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley looked at Albion’s expected goals (xG) in that period and apart from the Birmingham game last week, the numbers were low for a team with the quality that Slaven Bilic’s men should have in the final third.

Whilst it should be pointed out that West Brom are the second top scorers in the Championship, their recent struggles has left some fans worried. Here we look at some of the reaction to the statistical reveal…

Shocking — Will Man (@irishbaggie) June 26, 2020

Says a lot that 😬 — Jack Pallett (@PallettJack) June 26, 2020

On the plus side, Ajayi and Bartley/Hegazi have had lots of possession….. — Warren Stephens (@Warren_Stephens) June 26, 2020

Cheers Steve, was surprised the Birmingham game was so high, but this is a tad concerning — Guy Owen (@MrGuyOwen) June 26, 2020

Really interesting and worrying stats. Bizarre to think that a team who scored goals for fun earlier in the year now can’t create anything — Rob Norman (@Rob_Norms) June 26, 2020

Yeah, was sort of point I was making. It's so slow & ponderous, very little purposeful possession in right areas & most teams will be happy to let us keep taking 5 touches & going sidewards/backwards. — Warren Stephens (@Warren_Stephens) June 26, 2020

Absolutely. Full credit to Brentford. Deserved the win. Looked fitter and sharper than us throughout. — Mark Holloway (@markgholloway) June 26, 2020