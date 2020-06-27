Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Shocking’, ‘Concerning’ – These West Brom fans are worried by interesting reveal

Published

1 min ago

on

West Brom saw their lead over third-place cut to five points as they were beaten 1-0 by Brentford at Griffin Park last night.

That continues an alarming run of form for the Baggies, who have not won in four games and failed to score a goal in that period as well.

And, whilst they had a few chances against the Bees, with Kenneth Zohore hitting the bar with a good effort in the second half, they failed to really carve open the Londoners on another frustrating night.

The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley looked at Albion’s expected goals (xG) in that period and apart from the Birmingham game last week, the numbers were low for a team with the quality that Slaven Bilic’s men should have in the final third.

Whilst it should be pointed out that West Brom are the second top scorers in the Championship, their recent struggles has left some fans worried. Here we look at some of the reaction to the statistical reveal…


