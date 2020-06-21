‘Shocking’, ‘Clueless’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one man after Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Nottingham Forest were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough yesterday and many Reds fans have been heavily critical of Alfa Semedo for his part in the Owls’ late equaliser.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side travelled to face Wednesday yesterday as the Championship got back underway after a delay of more than three months.

Forest took the lead in the 69th minute through Joe Lolley, who latched onto a glorious ball over the top from Matty Cash before powering into the box and sliding the ball into the bottom corner.

It seemed as though Lamouchi’s men were set to take all three points back to the East Midlands but the hosts grabbed an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time.

An inswinging corner found Connor Wickham, who didn’t even have to jump but directed a powerful header past Brice Samba and into the top corner.

The result means that the Forest were unable to close the gap on the top two and will be looking over their shoulder somewhat nervously at the chasing pack.

Wednesday were good value for their late goal but you feel it was one that could have been avoided from a Forest standpoint.

Semedo was in place on the edge of the six-yard box to defend against inswinging corners but was unable to make contact with the ball, giving Wickham his chance.

The midfielder’s mistake has not gone unnoticed by the City Ground faithful, with many Reds supporters taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reaction here:

Semedo is shocking 4 at best — North London Tree (@NLondonTree) June 20, 2020

Semedo did not want to head that, token jump. We can't have players like him who are scared to actually head it. Dawson on for that last 10 would of headed everything. Real waste. #NFFC — Antony Jackson (@DJsenorcoconut) June 20, 2020

Semedo needs to stay on the half way line when we're defending set pieces.. simple #nffc — CliffRedDog (@Scottuniversit1) June 20, 2020

Semedo is clueless, sitting on wickham toes and runs towards ball, school boy stuff #nffc — David Seaman (@forestlads) June 20, 2020

Semedo 🤦🏽‍♂️ Jee Whizz! Be stronger, look interested. #NFFC — Andrew (@Nesto25) June 20, 2020

Can we cancel Semedo loan extension — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) June 20, 2020

What does semedo offer? #nffc — Matt Floyd (@MattFloyd79) June 20, 2020

Not great but it’s a start. Workmanlike performance. Poor from Semedo easy header out and we take the points. lol let great take and Worral solid as usual incredible clearance off the line. We go again #nffc — Richard Fenn (@fennster87) June 20, 2020