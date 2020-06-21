Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Shocking’, ‘Clueless’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one man after Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nottingham Forest were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough yesterday and many Reds fans have been heavily critical of Alfa Semedo for his part in the Owls’ late equaliser. 

Sabri Lamouchi’s side travelled to face Wednesday yesterday as the Championship got back underway after a delay of more than three months.

Forest took the lead in the 69th minute through Joe Lolley, who latched onto a glorious ball over the top from Matty Cash before powering into the box and sliding the ball into the bottom corner.

It seemed as though Lamouchi’s men were set to take all three points back to the East Midlands but the hosts grabbed an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time.

An inswinging corner found Connor Wickham, who didn’t even have to jump but directed a powerful header past Brice Samba and into the top corner.

The result means that the Forest were unable to close the gap on the top two and will be looking over their shoulder somewhat nervously at the chasing pack.

Wednesday were good value for their late goal but you feel it was one that could have been avoided from a Forest standpoint.

The 15-question Nottingham Forest higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Do Nottingham Forest have higher or lower than 61 Championship points?

Semedo was in place on the edge of the six-yard box to defend against inswinging corners but was unable to make contact with the ball, giving Wickham his chance.

The midfielder’s mistake has not gone unnoticed by the City Ground faithful, with many Reds supporters taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shocking’, ‘Clueless’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one man after Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: