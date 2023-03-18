Bolton Wanderers picked up a decent point on the road last night, drawing 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough and putting a pin in the Owls' march towards automatic promotion this season.

Lee Gregory gave Sheffield Wednesday an early lead at Hillsborough, converting on only 11 minutes. However, there was a good response from Ian Evatt's side, who equalised on 36 minutes through Victor Adeboyejo.

The point strengthens Bolton's grip on sixth in League One, with four points now separating them and Wycombe Wanderers, who do have two games in hand on the Trotters.

Whilst a draw with the league leaders shouldn't be sniffed at, it could have been more and Bolton should have been awarded a penalty heading into the final 15 minutes when Aden Flint challenged Dion Charles, only to see penalty appeals waved away.

"It was a penalty," Evatt stated post-match, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

"It can’t be anything else and I keep harping on about the big moments in these games and that is one that we can’t get wrong.

"I have a lot of respect for their team and their manager. They are good sports and good people. I have known Flinty and Baz (Barry Bannan) a long time, and Flinty said it was a penalty, couldn’t be anything else.

"It is really, really disappointing we didn’t get it because I thought we deserved it."

That was a feeling shared by most Bolton supporters on social media, who were quick to tear into the officiating at Hillsborough when it came to that decision, as Charles was felled in the area by Flint.

We dive into their initial reaction here: