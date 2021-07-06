‘Very concerned’ – Many West Brom fans react to off-field announcement

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Ron Gourlay has been appointed as a consultant to the club’s board.

The former Chelsea and Reading chief executive is set to assist in many areas, including player arrivals and departures as the Baggies seek to make an immediate return to the Premier League at the first attempt after suffering relegation.

Gourlay has been brought in as a direct replacement for Luke Dowling after the latter left the Hawthorns by mutual consent last month.

Albion are said to be seeking to make many new signings and they believe that the experienced Scotsman can help them in many ways to achieve their goals.

Naturally the news of the appointment didn’t take long to register with the West Brom faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Joe can we ask the club why we have appointed him? I mean his record at Reading is… how to say… shocking and abysmal lol. Not really sure what positives there is to his appointment? — Luke Millichamp (@luke_millichamp) July 6, 2021

Heard some bad things about this bloke, what are your thoughts Joe? — taga.bird (@taga_bird33) July 6, 2021

Very concerned about who is in charge of getting players through the door. — Tom Preston (@tommipistols) July 6, 2021

Reading fans are advising us to avoid him like the plague — Lee Adams (@grizzly1479) July 6, 2021

Not one mention of his awful record and reputation at Reading🧐 — Jack (@wba1199) July 6, 2021

WBA and poor appointments. Story of my life. — Luke Smyth (@lukenbsmyth) July 5, 2021

At West Brom, making questionable HR decisions is a matter of identity. — Calcium (@2DCDH) July 5, 2021