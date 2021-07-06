Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Very concerned’ – Many West Brom fans react to off-field announcement

Published

35 mins ago

on

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Ron Gourlay has been appointed as a consultant to the club’s board. 

The former Chelsea and Reading chief executive is set to assist in many areas, including player arrivals and departures as the Baggies seek to make an immediate return to the Premier League at the first attempt after suffering relegation.

Gourlay has been brought in as a direct replacement for Luke Dowling after the latter left the Hawthorns by mutual consent last month.

Albion are said to be seeking to make many new signings and they believe that the experienced Scotsman can help them in many ways to achieve their goals.

Naturally the news of the appointment didn’t take long to register with the West Brom faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

