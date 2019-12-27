‘Shocking’, ‘Absolute joke’ – Footage of pivotal moment against Bolton has lots of Sunderland fans talking

Footage has emerged of Sunderland’s controversially disallowed goal in their 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers yesterday, which has drawn an angry response from lots of fans of the North East club.

The Black Cats faced bottom-of-the-league Bolton at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day and despite dominating possession, were unable to break the deadlock.

Trotters goalkeeper Remi Matthews produced two impressive saves in the last 10 minutes to ensure that the game ended goalless.

Sunderland did have the ball in the net at one point but Tom Flanagan’s powerful header was ruled out by the referee–in what proved to be a pivotal moment in the game.

The Black Cats defender thought he had put his side ahead in the first half but referee Ross Joyce felt he had fouled Matthews.

Speaking to the Chronicle Live after the game, Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson addressed what he felt was “the big talking point”.

He added: “I knew at the time it was a goal – I’m not sure what the referee has seen.”

One eagle-eyed Sunderland supporter, Peter Crumb, has posted footage of the goal on Twitter, which does seem to show that Parkinson’s men were unlucky to have it chalked off.

#SAFC with a goal disallowed. It is not a foul for me. Keeper isn't even the right side of the ball. pic.twitter.com/BCpDJuRmbI — Peter Crumb (@MrPeterCrumb) December 26, 2019

As it is, the draw means the Black Cats have now slipped down into the bottom half of the table–seven points adrift of the play-offs and nine points shy of the top two.

It appears many Sunderland fans have been left feeling aggrieved by the decision and took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of supporters of the North East club here:

How is that a foul, keeper has shown no determination to get that ball and positioned himself horribly. Attacker attacks ball and wins it — The Trainee RQT (@TrainingToTeach) December 26, 2019

Not a foul. But refereeing decisions can’t gloss over the bigger problems — Daniel Jenks (@DanielJenks89) December 26, 2019

Goal all day long. — Paul Dobson (@pauldopa) December 27, 2019

Surely a legit goal 😕 — Tim Ward (@timmyward) December 26, 2019

Not a foul, keeper can’t just expect to catch it unchallenged. Shocking decision — Rich Giblin (@thegaffer80) December 26, 2019

Absolute joke, nowt wrong with that at all — Gary (@scoty1) December 26, 2019

@Graeme_Thornton was defo a goal the keeper wasn’t moving forward to collect it so attacker gets decision all day on my eyes — Mark Wasey (@WaseyMark) December 26, 2019

We had a penalty given against us because their attacker walked backwards into our defender and then fell forward. Ridiculous decisions at times, then you’ll see someone throwing someone to ground and nothing is given — The Trainee RQT (@TrainingToTeach) December 26, 2019