‘Shocking’, ‘Absolute howler’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 24-y/o’s blunder

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s blunder against Ipswich Town.

The Owls were seemingly on course to seal all three points in this particular clash after Dennis Adeniran netted a superb strike in the first-half at Portman Road.

However, Ipswich levelled proceedings in the dying embers of the clash following a moment of madness from Peacock-Farrell.

The 24-year-old inexplicably gave the ball away in his own box which led to Conor Chaplin firing home from close range.

The Owls have now gone four games without a victory in League One and are currently seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

After witnessing Peacock-Farrell’s error in the club’s 1-1 draw, many Wednesday fans took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the shot-stopper.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Bailey Peacock Farrell has been class so far this season but that was shocking! #SWFC — Regan Webb (@ReganWebb00) September 25, 2021

Ipswich goal against Wednesday is a rerun of Andy Dibble and Gary Crosby. Absolute howler from Peacock Farrell. Imagine the pelters Wildsmith or Dawson would be getting for that?!?!? 🤷‍♂️ #swfc — Mick Wall (@Zarch1972) September 25, 2021

Get out of or club Peacock Farell I've had enough is enough get lost get rid GO #swfc — Andy (@Awillshaw1867) September 25, 2021

As much as that's an awful mistake from Peacock Farrel, how has no one taken responsibility and shouted or stopped the attacker lurking behind him while telling the crowd to shush so he goes unnoticed #swfc — Tom (@Justom29) September 25, 2021

Pathetic again from #swfc 2 errors cost us 4 points, why has nobody told Peacock-Farrell that somebody is behind him?? — Shaun Kelly (@DJshaunkelly96) September 25, 2021

Peacock Farrell really isn't that good is he #swfc — Zak 🦉 (@BigLadZak) September 25, 2021

Well that was special. Are we afraid of getting three points? Peacock Farrell not having best of times in last few games. #swfc — Darren Paul Wilson (@Darren_Wilson_1) September 25, 2021

What was Peacock-Farrell doing there!!? 🙈🙈 #swfc — Michael Curtis 🦉 (@mickenell) September 25, 2021

Get Peacock-Farrell dropped immediately — Joe Kneale (@JoeKneale582) September 25, 2021

Taxi for Peacock-Farrell — Danny Gooderson (@MoseleyOwl) September 25, 2021

The Owls will be looking to get back to winning ways in the third-tier when they face league leaders Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.