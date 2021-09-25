Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Shocking’, ‘Absolute howler’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 24-y/o’s blunder

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s blunder against Ipswich Town.

The Owls were seemingly on course to seal all three points in this particular clash after Dennis Adeniran netted a superb strike in the first-half at Portman Road.

However, Ipswich levelled proceedings in the dying embers of the clash following a moment of madness from Peacock-Farrell.

The 24-year-old inexplicably gave the ball away in his own box which led to Conor Chaplin firing home from close range.

The Owls have now gone four games without a victory in League One and are currently seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

After witnessing Peacock-Farrell’s error in the club’s 1-1 draw, many Wednesday fans took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the shot-stopper.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

The Owls will be looking to get back to winning ways in the third-tier when they face league leaders Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.


