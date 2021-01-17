‘Shocker’, ‘Poor’ – Many Derby fans fume at defender’s recent performance in defeat v Rotherham United

A number of Derby County supporters have been bemoaning the performance of defender Lee Buchanan following the Rams’ 1-0 defeat at home to Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Rams went into the game looking to bounce back from the defeat they suffered against Sheffield Wednesday last time out in the Championship and aiming to secure their first three points since Wayne Rooney was confirmed as their permanent manager.

However, they failed to produce enough quality going forwards and in the end, deservedly fell to a damaging defeat.

One player who struggled throughout the game was Buchanan with the 19-year-old averaging just a 68% passing accuracy and also giving the ball an astonishing 31 times (Sofascore). That was one of the main reasons they the Rams were unable to build any momentum on the ball and he was also guilty of losing it in dangerous positions in Derby’s half.

The defender has shown some encouraging performances so far this campaign and he can produce far better than he did against Rotherham. However, it will be a major concern that he might repeat this level of performance in the future and Rooney will have to work with him to improve his ability in possession.

Many Derby fans were quick to bemoan his lack of quality on the ball, as well as his general display against Rotherham and he will need to recover quickly and show he can find more consistency.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

