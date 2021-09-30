‘Shocker’, ‘Absolutely horrific’ – Many Coventry City fans react to result v Luton Town

Many Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react as they saw their side heavily beaten 5-0 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last night.

Goals from Elijah Adebayo (2), Harry Cornick (2) and Luke Berry earnt the rampant Hatters a home victory under the lights and as a result condemned Mark Robins and his players to a first real heavy defeat of the campaign.

Despite their all round poor performance against what was a clinical Luton side, the Sky Blues still currently occupy fourth place in the table and will be quietly confident that they can continue their fine start to the season this coming weekend against Fulham in the lunchtime kick off.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Coventry City faithful to react to last night’s loss, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Every fan deserves a refund. — Dan Harvey (@dharvey4) September 29, 2021

Absolutely horrific tonight but need to move on straight away and turn the focus to Saturday and hopefully go into the international break with a bit of redemption — Harry Walker (@HarryWa81818732) September 29, 2021

As gutted as I am we can’t win them all. Still fourth & onto Fulham at home. I hope the supporter who needed medical assistance is ok & has a speedy recovery. #PUSB — David Milbourne (@DavidMilbourne7) September 29, 2021

Rather rude awakening, but not entirely unexpected, perhaps we are not as good as we think we are, ☹️ — Steve Amos (@skybluespa) September 29, 2021

Still fourth! 10 games 19 points unreal start #pusb — Ben (@benclay2020) September 29, 2021

we skid but it happens. focus for the next showdown in Fulham #PUSB 💙💙 — gustavo ᶜᵃᵐ 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@covxntry) September 29, 2021

Table still looks pretty good to me!! 10 games in and the first bad performance of the season. No one expected the start we've had so let's hope this is just a blip! #PUSB — Paul Reader (@puds68) September 29, 2021

Not getting down about one performance as we’re still 4th, but that was a shocker from start to finish. Balls over the top we couldn’t handle, they were more physical, back three distant from one another. Poor but we go again on Saturday. #PUSB — Stuart Elson 🌸 (@ErosStuart) September 29, 2021

Didnt see this coming, but Robins hit the nail on the head in his interview, forget it and move on! No point dwelling, freak results based on recent form, we go again!! #PUSB #skyblues — Rob Monkman (@RobMonkman) September 29, 2021