Coventry City

‘Shocker’, ‘Absolutely horrific’ – Many Coventry City fans react to result v Luton Town

Published

9 mins ago

on

Many Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react as they saw their side heavily beaten 5-0 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last night. 

Goals from Elijah Adebayo (2), Harry Cornick (2) and Luke Berry earnt the rampant Hatters a home victory under the lights and as a result condemned Mark Robins and his players to a first real heavy defeat of the campaign.

Despite their all round poor performance against what was a clinical Luton side, the Sky Blues still currently occupy fourth place in the table and will be quietly confident that they can continue their fine start to the season this coming weekend against Fulham in the lunchtime kick off.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Coventry City faithful to react to last night’s loss, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

23 questions about some of Coventry City’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23

1. Which national team does Cyrus Christie represent?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


