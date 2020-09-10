‘Shocked’, ‘Shame’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Swansea City have confirmed that Bersant Celina has left the club to join French side Dijon for an undisclosed fee.

Celina made 79 appearances in total for the Swans, and scored ten goals in total for the club since arriving in the summer of 2018 from Manchester City.

The winger made 37 appearances for the Swans last term though, as they finished sixth in the Championship table under the management of Steve Cooper.

Swansea were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final though, and will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign.

Steve Cooper’s men take on Preston North End in their first match of the new league season, and they’ll be well-aware of the threat that the Lilywhites will pose to them at Deepdale this weekend.

Plenty of Swansea City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Celina’s departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

All the best Bers. Shame it didn’t work out. — dave (@GucciGovea) September 9, 2020

He is far better than the swans. He was phased out for all these loan players who were never coming back. #loanseacity — Craig Wellington (@mugsy3110) September 9, 2020

Shame really good player stinking attitude — Matthew Bidder (@MatthewBidder3) September 9, 2020

All the best Celina, for someone who didn’t play much last season, glad we got our money back on him. Use it wisely! — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) September 9, 2020

Probably one of the most talented and creative players in the squad, wouldn’t be surprised if he absolutely rips it up in the French League. Sad to see him go! 🦢 #yjb — Josh Curtis (@JoshCurtis16) September 9, 2020

Bags of talent, just wasn't able to use it consistently. Hopefully this works out for him — David (@SkidzF1) September 9, 2020

I liked him but he didn’t seem to fit the new regime. Good luck to him… I hope he has a great future — maria cellupica (@mariacellupica) September 9, 2020

What? I’m shocked! He’s such a good player! — Kenneth (@kentwontheboss) September 9, 2020

Will never forget that goal against Man City — Generalissimo Cabango (@BenjiCabango) September 9, 2020

All the best Celina! Shame we couldn't seen your full potential. — Marc🧢 (@Cramordap) September 9, 2020

Best decision for all parties. — Jet City Jacks🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦🦇🔔 (@the12thswan) September 9, 2020