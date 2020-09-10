Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Shocked’, ‘Shame’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Swansea City have confirmed that Bersant Celina has left the club to join French side Dijon for an undisclosed fee.

Celina made 79 appearances in total for the Swans, and scored ten goals in total for the club since arriving in the summer of 2018 from Manchester City.

The winger made 37 appearances for the Swans last term though, as they finished sixth in the Championship table under the management of Steve Cooper.

Swansea were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final though, and will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign.

Steve Cooper’s men take on Preston North End in their first match of the new league season, and they’ll be well-aware of the threat that the Lilywhites will pose to them at Deepdale this weekend.

Plenty of Swansea City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Celina’s departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


