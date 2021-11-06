‘Shocked’, ‘Right decision’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock departure confirmed

A number of Middlesbrough fans have thanked Neil Warnock for the job that he did at the Riverside but feel that it was time for him to move following the confirmation of his departure.

Warnock took over Middlesbrough when they were in major danger of potentially dropping out of the Championship two seasons ago. He managed to guide Boro to safety and then secured a top ten finish last term.

It was hoped and expected that he could get them challenging for promotion this time around.

However, Middlesbrough have only managed to win five of their opening 17 league matches to leave them in mid-table and four points adrift of the play-off places.

Boro managed to secure a draw against West Brom on Saturday in what turned out to be Warnock’s final game as manager. They came close to winning the game after Josh Coburn’s first half opener, but Grady Diangana’s equaliser meant they had to settle for a point.

Middlesbrough have now confirmed that Warnock has left the Riverside by mutual consent a few games after he broke the record for the amount of league games managed.

Many Boro fans were sad that things did not work out for Warnock this season but were keen to thank him for keeping them up when he first took over.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Hopefully Warnock can enjoy many years in retirement in Cornwall. He saved Boro from League One and fans should be always thankful for that. — Lee Bright (@MrLBright) November 6, 2021

Thank you Neil for what you did, we would have been in league 1 if it were not for you, wish it could of been a happier ending — John (@mbro1) November 6, 2021

Never getting promotion under him and he was leaving at the end of this season anyway best he leaves now after a decent point than after a embarrassing loss which you just know was going to come after the break

Done a good job for us but the club has to move forward now ⚽️ — UTB 🇸🇮 (@DailyBoro) November 6, 2021

Shocked tbh ..and a little surprised. We all owe NW a massive debt for steering us out off the mess after Woodgate and Covid .Respect and thanks . — Jezza (@Jezza88759717) November 6, 2021

No malice from me, thank the man for keeping us up, he should have left then but we all know how loyal Gibson is. Congrats on a fantastic career and enjoy the retirement 👏👏 — we are boro (@weareboro) November 6, 2021

I’m not going to say anything other than he did a great job to keep us in the division but we haven’t progressed since. The right decision today. #utb — Simon (@sinky72) November 6, 2021

Legend of the game, kept us up when we needed him❤️ — Connor Smith (@connor_smithh42) November 6, 2021

Mixed emotions but it was time. Good luck Neil and thanks for the memories — Ronan (@ronanmeehan9) November 6, 2021