Middlesbrough

‘Shocked’, ‘Right decision’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock departure confirmed

Published

9 mins ago

on

A number of Middlesbrough fans have thanked Neil Warnock for the job that he did at the Riverside but feel that it was time for him to move following the confirmation of his departure.

Warnock took over Middlesbrough when they were in major danger of potentially dropping out of the Championship two seasons ago. He managed to guide Boro to safety and then secured a top ten finish last term.

It was hoped and expected that he could get them challenging for promotion this time around.

However, Middlesbrough have only managed to win five of their opening 17 league matches to leave them in mid-table and four points adrift of the play-off places.

Boro managed to secure a draw against West Brom on Saturday in what turned out to be Warnock’s final game as manager. They came close to winning the game after Josh Coburn’s first half opener, but Grady Diangana’s equaliser meant they had to settle for a point.

Middlesbrough have now confirmed that Warnock has left the Riverside by mutual consent a few games after he broke the record for the amount of league games managed.

Many Boro fans were sad that things did not work out for Warnock this season but were keen to thank him for keeping them up when he first took over.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


