Former Sunderland player Michael Gray has admitted he was ‘shocked’ to see Tony Mowbray leave the club, as he praised the former head coach for the work he has done over the past 15 months.

Tony Mowbray sacked by Sunderland

To the surprise of many, it was announced on Monday night that Mowbray had left the Stadium of Light, despite the fine job he had done since being named as Alex Neil’s successor in August last year.

During his time with the club, Mowbray encouraged a fast, attacking team, who created a close bond with supporters as they reached the top six.

Whilst they came up short against Luton over two legs, the club took significant strides forward under Mowbray, and there was an expectation that they could go again this season.

A 1-1 draw against Millwall on Saturday made it three games without a win for the Black Cats, but they still remain ninth in the table, just three points away from the play-offs.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

So, it’s a decision that is viewed as harsh by many observers given the work Mowbray has done.

Michael Gray discusses Tony Mowbray’s sacking

Sunderland are a club close to the heart of Gray, with the former left-back making over 400 appearances in red-and-white during his career.

Now a pundit, the ex-England international and current pundit weighed in on Mowbray’s departure on social media, as he issued a word of caution as well as praising everything Mowbray had done since his arrival.

“Shocked. Tony Mowbray overall has done a fantastic job in galvanising the club.. well respected by fans and players.. I wish him all the best in the future.. best of luck in your next appointment Tony. I hope we don’t come to regret your departure.”

Most would agree with the pundit here, as very few saw this sacking coming considering it’s the first real mini-slump that Sunderland have had this season. Plus, they’re still firmly in the hunt for promotion.

But, the hierarchy clearly feels the club needs to go in a different direction, and they will ultimately be judged on the next head coach, so they need to get it right.

As Gray says, there will be a real appreciation for all Mowbray did, and it’s not a given that they do improve.

What next for Sunderland?

All attention is now on the replacement, and the fact a decision was made at this stage of the campaign indicates the club may have someone lined up. So, it will be interesting to see who arrives.

Whoever does come in is inheriting a talented, young squad that is packed with quality, even if there are some glaring issues, such as the lack of a prolific number nine.

The next boss is also going to have an extremely tough start, as Sunderland host West Brom on Saturday, with Leeds making the trip to the Stadium of Light a few days later.

Of course, there is also the huge FA Cup clash against Newcastle United on the horizon, although the Black Cats do have seven league games before that.