“Shocked” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit reacts to major emerging Terriers news

It’s not just Boris Johnson seemingly making a high-profile exit today, but Carlos Corberan appears on the same course as well.

Whilst Huddersfield Town are yet to make it official, it has been widely reported this morning that the Terriers are going to lose their manager, with just a handful of weeks left before the new season begins.

Indeed, Mike McGrath among others broke the story this morning:

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberán to leave the club #HTAFC according to sources — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 7, 2022

And this, of course, comes after a season last year where they nearly won promotion to the Premier League via the play-off final.

To get more on the news, we spoke to FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner to get his thoughts:

“I’m surprised is my first reaction and I’m disappointed. I wasn’t a Carlos fan until probaly the Autmun of last season but I warmed to him massively.

“I think he’s a strong character, I think he’s got a winning mentality and last season showed that when he was backed properly in the transfer window in terms of square pegs being bought to fill square holes he worked wonders in taking a team from being relegation candidates to promotion candidates and play-off finalists and I’m really surprised.

“I’m not sure how much this has to do with what’s going on behind the scenes with Dean Hoyle returning at the helm of the board or whether it’s that he’s been approached by someone bigger, which if he has I wish him well, but it’s three weeks until the start of the season and we’ve lost our manager.

“Now it’s turmoil immediately rather than hopefully kicking on from last season’s near-miss of nearly getting promotion and now we wonder what’s going to happen.

“So I’m in a little bit of shock and I just hope whatever happens we bring in someone that’s going to continue the good work Carlos has done, but time will tell.”

The Verdict

Graeme’s reaction will be one reciprocated by so many Huddersfield fans this morning.

Corberan was doing a fine job in charge of the club and the hope was that they would have been able to challenge again for promotion next season.

They now appear in need of a new manager and one that will fit in seamlessly with the club but finding that at such short notice before the season begins will be tough.