‘Shocked’ – Darren Bent reacts to West Ham’s transfer decision on West Brom player

Former England international Darren Bent has revealed he was shocked that West Ham United’s did not recall Grady Diangana from West Bromwich Albion in January.

Since arriving at the Hawthorns last summer, Diangana has been a superb asset to Slaven Bilic’s side – despite being ruled out for the most part in 2020.

Playing consistently well during the first few months of the season, the young English Under 21 international was key to West Brom’s rise to the top of the Championship table.

An injury picked up during the first few weeks of December saw Diangana miss the festive period, and his absence saw coincided with the Baggies suffering a seven-game winless run.

Returning to full fitness in the New Year, Diangana was then forced off the pitch during the home league tie with Stoke City.

The youngster has since returned to training with West Brom, and that has led to claims by Football Insider that West Ham are unhappy with his recovery process.

Speaking on the youngster, Bent revealed his surprise at having seen West Ham opt not to recall him from his loan spell in January.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent said: “I was shocked when they didn’t call him back in January, because I was convinced they were going to bring him back from West Brom and kind of kill them a little bit – like Leicester did with Harvey Barnes last year.

“He’s exciting, he’s young, you’ve got to give him an opportunity.

“I’m really excited to see what he can do because I think he can do big things in this league.”

The Verdict

It was strange to see West Ham not recall Diangana, but they perhaps thought he would not get injured again and continue to develop at the Hawthorns.

The unhappiness that they have shown following his recent return to training makes a potential permanent move or loan extension to West Brom extremely unlikely.

Diangana will play a part for West Ham next season, but will that be in the Premier League or the Championship – given their recent struggles.