Bolton Wanderers

‘Shocked by this’, ‘Good luck’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to 23-year-old’s exit

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Harry Brockbank has left the club.

As confirmed by the Trotters’ official website, Brockbank has been released from the remainder of his contract in order to pursue a playing opportunity in the United States.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Bolton in 2019 following a brief stint on loan at Salford City.

After making 19 appearances in all competitions last season, Brockbank would have been hoping to feature on a regular basis during the current campaign.

However, the defender was only handed two starts in League One by Ian Evatt as he failed to establish himself as a key player at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Left out of the Trotters’ match-day squads for their recent clashes with Wycombe Wanderers and Ipswich Town, Brockbank will now be looking to kick-start his career in America.

After the club announced Brockbank’s departure on Twitter, plenty of Bolton fans reacted to the news on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Bolton will be looking to build upon last weekend’s triumph over Ipswich when they face Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday.


