‘Shocked by this’, ‘Good luck’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to 23-year-old’s exit

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Harry Brockbank has left the club.

As confirmed by the Trotters’ official website, Brockbank has been released from the remainder of his contract in order to pursue a playing opportunity in the United States.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Bolton in 2019 following a brief stint on loan at Salford City.

After making 19 appearances in all competitions last season, Brockbank would have been hoping to feature on a regular basis during the current campaign.

However, the defender was only handed two starts in League One by Ian Evatt as he failed to establish himself as a key player at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Left out of the Trotters’ match-day squads for their recent clashes with Wycombe Wanderers and Ipswich Town, Brockbank will now be looking to kick-start his career in America.

After the club announced Brockbank’s departure on Twitter, plenty of Bolton fans reacted to the news on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Wow shocked by this. But wish brocky all the best in the future. https://t.co/vfa8yVnYCI — Michael Harrison (@MickHarrison85) January 19, 2022

Wasn’t expecting that. Best of luck! https://t.co/xYWPDfK9Uv — Matthew Greenhalgh (@mattyg_97) January 19, 2022

Big shock this tbf. But all the best brocky! #bwfc https://t.co/Q08rxCioif — Joshua (@josh_bwfc) January 19, 2022

All the best Brocky lad! Go smash it stateside! #bwfc https://t.co/yLWaCbJ9mS — John ✌🏻🏴‍☠️⚪️ (@John_H_1996) January 19, 2022

Didnt see this coming. Wish nothing but the very best for the lad. Stepped up when we needed him and forced his way into the squad. Gave nothing but his all and will always be well thought of. Good luck Brocky and smash it out there! #bwfc https://t.co/iR4IvFvOw3 — Chris Merrills (@CMerrillsBWFC) January 19, 2022

All the best, but definitely needed a different challenge #bwfc https://t.co/rCeRy7p97H — Ciaran ⚪️ (@ciarangoodram2) January 19, 2022

Best of luck. Model Pro — PaulL (@Paul_lomaxbwfc) January 19, 2022

Good luck Brocky! Thanks for your service — Richard Sterling (@Ric_COYW) January 19, 2022

Very sad to see you go Harry, but I wish you all the best in the US. — Janice (@timeywimey5tuff) January 19, 2022

Thanks for everything Brocks ❤️ — Evan (@Evan1311_2001) January 19, 2022

Bolton will be looking to build upon last weekend’s triumph over Ipswich when they face Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday.