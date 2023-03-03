Shock West Brom team news emerges ahead of trip to Hull City

Jovan Malcolm is set to be in the matchday squad for a West Bromwich Albion league match for the first time in his career this evening, as per Football Insider.

The Baggies are desperate for the three points to stay in touching distance of the play-off places and Carlos Corberan appears ready to show some faith in younger players.

Brandon Thomas-Asante will miss the match through injury and that may have played a role in opening the door for Malcolm to secure a spot on the bench.

The 20-year-old, who has spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley and Solihull Moors in the past, has scored five goals in ten Premier League 2 appearances this term and impressed in a couple of FA Cup appearances for Albion.

Malcolm replaced fellow attacking prospect Reyes Cleary in West Brom’s third round replay against National League Chesterfield, and put the finishing touches to the win by scoring the fourth in a 4-0 win over the Spireites.

This is probably more of a sign that the Baggies’ attacking depth is thin at the moment, rather than someone bursting from the youth setup into the first team picture, and it feels like any substitute appearance for Malcolm will be brief.

Even if it is only because Albion are down to the barebones, this is still a huge opportunity for Malcolm to stake a claim when otherwise it has seemed like his West Brom career was tailing off.

Cleary is the much higher rated prospect of the two due to his age and goal return at youth level, while Malcolm has struggled to make a splash out on loan.

It will be interesting to monitor Corberan’s confidence in the 20-year-old with the forward line potentially being difficult to invest in at The Hawthorns in the future due to the club’s financial situation.

It could be a very memorable night in the infancy of Malcolm’s senior career.