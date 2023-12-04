Highlights Tony Mowbray has left Sunderland after a successful 15-month tenure as manager.

Under Mowbray's leadership, Sunderland reached the play-offs but fell short against Luton Town.

Despite a recent winless streak, Sunderland is still within reach of the play-offs, but the board decided to part ways with Mowbray.

Sunderland have confirmed that Tony Mowbray has left the club after around 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray leaves Sunderland

The 60-year-old was named as Alex Neil’s successor last season after the Scotsman decided to leave for Stoke, and it turned out to be an inspired appointment.

Mowbray built a stylish Black Cats side that reached the play-offs, but they ultimately came up short over two legs against eventual winners Luton Town.

This season, the expectation was to go again, but a three-game winless streak has left Sunderland 9th in the table, although they’re only three points away from the play-offs.

Nevertheless, it prompted the board to make a decision, with Mowbray’s exit announced on their official site on Monday evening.

Is this the right decision?

Given all Mowbray has done since he was appointed, it seems incredibly harsh. As mentioned, he took the Wearside outfit to the play-offs, and he did so by playing fast, attractive football. Furthermore, so many young players have improved under his guidance.

Admittedly, this season has had ups and downs, and the past three performances have been a concern, but Mowbray still had more than enough credit in the bank in the minds of most fans, who are delighted with everything he has done.

So, it's a bold, brave call, and the pressure will really be on the hierarchy to ensure they get this next appointment right.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Kristjaan Speakman discusses Tony Mowbray's Sunderland exit

Speaking to the club's media, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman admitted it was a 'difficult' decision, as he now begins the search for his replacement.

"All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony, and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters.

"After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs and played an important role in developing our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step.

"We are now focused on identifying the right candidate, and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period."

What next for Sunderland?

The club stated that Mike Dodds will be leading the first-team as they prepare for Saturday's huge game against West Brom, and it remains to be seen whether he will be in the dugout for the clash.

Sunderland are about to embark on a very busy period, so you would imagine they do have someone lined up, as they face seven Championship games before the mouthwatering FA Cup clash against Newcastle which will be played on the weekend of January 6.