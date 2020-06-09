‘Shock’ – Moses Odubajo opens up on Steve Bruce’s departure from Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can recapture their early season form when they return to competitive action on the weekend of the 20th June.

The Owls are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, which will be hugely frustrating for the club’s supporters, who had previously seen their side occupy a spot inside the play-off places.

One player that has struggled for consistent game time this term with the club is Moses Odubajo, who has made 17 appearances in all competitions.

Odubajo was signed by former Owls boss Steve Bruce on a free transfer, having previously worked with him whilst the pair were at Hull City.

But Bruce resigned from the managerial post at Hillsborough in the summer of 2019 in favour of a move to Premier League side, Newcastle United.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Star, Odubajo revealed that it changed a lot when Bruce left the club, and labelled his departure as a ‘shock’, and was worried that he could see his game time restricted in the future.

“Looking back it changed things a lot, more subconsciously. Steve was a manager who trusted me and believed in me, even though I was coming off the back of time out.

“He trusted me to sign for such a big club and that gave me confidence, you know what you’re getting with your old managers.

“Him leaving with such short notice was a shock – I was worried that somebody could come in that didn’t like my style of football. That’s how football goes sometimes and you have to adapt the best way you can.”

The Verdict:

It certainly surprised the majority of people associated with the club!

I thought Sheffield Wednesday had some much-needed stability with Bruce in charge, so his departure in the summer certainly came as a shock.

Odubajo had every reason to be fearing for his future with the Owls, as it’s never a good sign when the manager who signed you, leaves shortly after you arrive.

But I still think he’s got unfinished business with Sheffield Wednesday, and we haven’t seen the best of the full-back yet.