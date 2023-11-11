Highlights Leeds United failed to sign Nadiem Amiri from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer despite agreeing on a fee.

Amiri initially seemed open to the move, but ultimately turned down Leeds after discussions with his family and a visit to the city.

Leeds may have another chance to sign Amiri in January, as he reportedly regrets rejecting the club and wants to move away from family influence.

Leeds United failed in a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri in the summer.

On the back of Joel Piroe's arrival, speculation around Amiri intensified, with The Athletic reporting that Leeds had agreed a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for the attacking midfielder.

It was later reported by BILD (via Get Football News Germany) that the 27-year-old had turned the Whites down despite the fact that it had been thought he was ready to fly to the UK to push a move closer to completion.

He then eventually flew out to Leeds on the Monday, but was quickly back in Germany with Leverkusen, and, according to Sky Sports reporter Marlon Irlbacher, Amiri's potential transfer to Leeds was then off.

That was after discussions with his family and a look around the city. As such, the deal was left dead in water after what Irlbacher defined as "crazy back and forth".

This was then confirmed by Phil Hay, who reported that a deal was officially off between the two parties.

He could well have felt like one who got away as a necessary signing for the Whites, given their lack of depth in the more creative and attack-minded midfield areas.

Amiri would have been adding another dimension, as a player capable of playing as a number-ten or as a box-to-box midfielder, and Leeds lacking that profile in their squad.

It has since been reported that Leeds could be presented with a second chance to sign Amiri in January after a report claimed the player regretted his decision to reject the Whites.

The reason has been cited by German outlet Kicker (via TEAMtalk). They state Amiri wants to rid himself of the ‘family influence’ that ‘cost him his move’ in the summer.

How has Amiri got on at Leverkusen since rejecting Leeds?

Most of his appearances this term have come in short cameos from the bench for Xabi Alonso's side.

As of matchday 10, Amiri has been an unused substitute six times for Leverkusen.

In the other four games, he has entered the field no earlier than the 87th minute.

His only start came in the DFB-Pokal Cup, where Amiri started and played 64 minutes against lower league side SV Sandhausen.

The German assisted once in that 5-2 win, but is likely to be frustrated at his lack of action for the side sat atop the Bundesliga table for much of the current campaign.

Amiri may well be regretting his decision, especially when looking at a Leeds side who are playing exciting, attack-minded football and look likely to be challenging for promotion under Daniel Farke.

Alonso's side are playing fantastic football at the moment, but with Amiri hardly involved, Leeds looks like a more attractive proposition than it did in the summer window.

Should Leeds revive a deal for Amiri?

Leeds could, of course, return to a deal for Amiri in spite of what went on in the summer.

They are lacking a some profiles in their squad and a few additions in January would go a long way to helping them achieve their goal of promotion.

They need to be smart in the market but with Piroe not a perfect fit as more of a midfielder, Leeds could look to add a player like Amiri.

It's not abundantly clear how well fans of the West Yorkshire outfit would take to that, but his quality as a top-flight player in Germany has been undeniable in years before this season.

He's much stronger than Piroe out of possession, whilst he would add another creative element to a side lacking that in central spaces. Leeds sometimes struggle to break down their opposition who sit in a low block.

For those reasons, it wouldn't be a bad idea for them to revisit the idea of Amiri and put the feelers out there to find out if he has had a U-turn on his original decision as well.

In the right conditions for the club, it could work out.