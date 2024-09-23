AFC Wimbledon have been rocked by an extreme level of flooding to The Cherry Red Records Stadium, and new footage has shocked fans further.

The League Two side were scheduled to face Premier League club Newcastle United on Tuesday evening in the third round of the Carabao Cup, the first top flight club to play at the ground since it opened in 2020.

However, following unprecedented rainfall over the weekend, the ground has been rendered unusable for the clash, and instead the game will be played next week on Tuesday 1 October at St. James' Park.

Images circulated on social media following the announcement of the postponement, but a new video of the damage will be hugely disappointing for supporters of the Dons, who have enjoyed an excellent start to the new League Two season.

Wimbledon's stadium is extremely close to the banks of the River Wandle, and due to the recent weather, the river itself burst its banks.

Areas surrounding The Cherry Red Records Stadium have also flooded, and the pitch has taken the full toll, with one section now resembling a golf course after the grass lifted to reveal the sand that is used to help in cases of rainfall.

Further rainfall in the coming days could make fixing the situation an even more tricky one, and Wimbledon supporters will be looking for more news about their coming league games at home.

The south London side are scheduled to host Accrington Stanley on Saturday, but it seems likely that new arrangements will have to be made for this fixture, and potentially more depending on the damage that has been done to the structural integrity of the pitch.

Tie to be played at Newcastle

After such an extraordinary scenario, Wimbledon's Carabao Cup tie will go ahead, with the fixture being reversed, giving Dons fans the opportunity to face their Premier League opponents at St. James' Park.

While it is a situation that perhaps will not go down well with all in south London, it does mean that the game can happen, however, it will be played a week later than originally scheduled.

It does mean another postponement for the League Two side, whose match against Crewe Alexandra will be played at a later date, but given the damage to the pitch, it is no surprise that plans have been made on that day to avoid the ground.