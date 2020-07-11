Shock contender for Bristol City job emerges as ex-England star declares interest

Ex-Chelsea and England defender John Terry has expressed his interest in the vacant Bristol City job.

The current assistant head coach of Aston Villa has thrown his hat in the ring for the Ashton Gate job, following Lee Johnson’s sacking last weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, Terry, 39, is now running alongside former England teammate and Lionesses’ manager Phil Neville for the job, with Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer also said to be keen.

Terry was appointed as Dean Smith’s assistant back in October 2018. In his time at the club he’s managed to help them back into the Premier League, but they’ve tangled with relegation this season.

Villa then could come crashing back down to the Premier League, and it could force a reshuffled at Villa Park which could in-turn see Terry in the Bristol City dugout.

Several names have so far been linked, including Chris Hughton. The ex-Newcastle United and Brighton manager has been out-of-work since the end of last season, and has been linked with most every job that’s become available.

The verdict

As good an appointment as this might sound, this would be a huge gamble for Bristol City. Terry hasn’t been all that hailed by Villa fans for his work at the club – they’ve a world class defensive coach in Terry at the club, yet they’re terrible at defending.

That alone could be an omen for the Bristol City figures looking to replace Johnson, but Terry is a young and hungry coach, and the club still has plenty of names who look eager to land the job.