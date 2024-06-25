Barcelona have made contact with Hull City over the potential transfer of Jaden Philogene this summer.

According to Relevo, the Spanish giants have turned their attention to the 22-year-old as a target to improve their attacking options for next season.

Philogene has impressed plenty since making the switch to the Tigers last summer, and was a key part of the club’s push for promotion under Liam Rosenior.

The forward contributed 12 goals and six assists in the Championship from 32 appearances, as the Yorkshire outfit finished seventh in the second tier of English football.

However, his future at the MKM Stadium is in doubt during the off-season, with clubs circling over a possible transfer.

Jaden Philogene's Hull City Championship Stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 3.69 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 4.04

Barcelona have surprise interest in Hull City winger Jaden Philogene

Barcelona are looking to add another winger to their ranks following the appointment of Hansi Flick as manager.

The Catalan club are unable to afford a pursuit of their number one target - Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams - due to being unable to comply with La Liga’s finance rules.

This has led to the recruitment staff turning their attention to Hull star Philogene as a cheaper option, with talks underway over a proposed move.

It is understood that Barca want to try and loan Philogene for the 2024-25 season, with the option to sign him on a permanent basis next summer added to it.

Barcelona are keen to complete this type of deal as it will allow them to comply with their wage bill, while also giving them the wiggle room to see up close how ready Philogene is to compete at this level.

The move could be complicated by Aston Villa’s buy-back clause that is reportedly worth £15 million, but it only becomes active if Hull gain promotion.

This is a detail that will need to be considered when completing any potential option to buy deal this year, with the Tigers eyeing a promotion push over the next 12 months.

It has also been reported that Philogene is attracting suitors from multiple clubs, with Hull braced for interest in the summer market.

Hull will also be braced for transfer interest in Jacob Greaves, who has been linked with a move to multiple clubs this summer.

Tim Walter has been appointed as the Championship side’s new manager, and he will also be keen to improve areas of the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

It has been reported that Hull are set to compete with Blackburn Rovers for the signing of midfielder Kalidou Sidibé, as part of their planned transfer business.

Hull City cannot stand in Jaden Philogene's way if Barcelona come calling

Philogene having the chance to sign for Barcelona this summer would be an amazing opportunity at this stage of his career, and it's one that Hull owner Acun Ilicali cannot let pass by if the Catalan outfit come in with a bid.

Competition will be fierce for game time, but the Spanish giants can offer the chance to fight for major honours, including the Champions League.

The step up from the Championship to the top end of La Liga will be tough to adapt to, and a loan with an option to buy will put pressure on him to perform immediately.

But he should back himself to take on the challenge, as it could take him to the next level as a player, if he rises to the occasion.