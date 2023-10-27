Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's dismal start to the season can be attributed to various factors, including managerial changes, ownership issues, and a lack of quality players.

The team hasn't scored a goal in over six and a half games, indicating a serious goalscoring problem that needs to be addressed urgently.

The new head coach, Danny Rohl, will have to find a way to improve the team's goal-scoring ability, potentially by making tactical adjustments and maximizing set-piece opportunities.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a dismal start to the season, with the Owls already 11 points from safety after 13 games.

In truth, the summer was a farce for the Owls, with Darren Moore leaving the club after a few problems with Dejphon Chansiri, the owner who has understandably come in for fierce criticism.

The appointment of Xisco Munoz as Moore’s replacement did not work out, and it seems they are going in a new direction entirely under Danny Rohl, who will look to implement a long-term strategy at Hillsborough.

All this chaos has undoubtedly played a part in Wednesday’s embarrassing start to the season, but it can sometimes detract from another key problem - the players simply aren’t good enough.

Going into the weekend game against Rotherham, the Owls haven’t scored in over six-and-a-half games, a run that stretches over ten hours.

That’s inexplicable at this level, and the fact it has been played out over two managers suggests it’s not simply down to tactics, even if Rohl must do whatever he can to find the right formula.

How do Sheffield Wednesday solve their goalscoring issues?

The obvious answer to this is buying players, but Rohl will have to wait until January to make the changes he would want to the squad, and there’s a lot of football to be played between now and then.

The new head coach can have all the great ideas he wants, including pressing from the front, building from the back, and having a good structure in place out of possession. However, it counts for little if you don’t stick the ball in the net.

That means you won’t be winning games, and the confidence of the group gets chipped away after every defeat.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Most will look at the strikers in this instance, and there’s no doubt they should be doing more. And, in fairness to them, the changing of managers, and style of play, hasn’t helped.

But, the likes of Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Lee Gregory should be capable of getting a few goals at this level, and Rohl has to work out how to get them firing over the next few months.

That could mean changing his principles slightly, as the latter two would undoubtedly benefit from a more direct approach. So, if that’s what he needs to do, then it has to be considered.

Furthermore, the side must look to maximise the joy they can get from set-piece situations.

We know how many goals are scored from set-plays each season, and it’s an area where Wednesday aren’t doing enough.

You don’t have to score goals by only going direct though, and the new boss will no doubt be working on patterns that get more players into the box, something Wednesday don’t do often enough.

It’s clear that Rohl was brought in with a long-term view, as his background with Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Germany gives an insight into his footballing philosophy. And, he will need time to get those ideas across, even if the side is relegated.

Yet, in the short-term, this embarrassing run can’t continue, and the new boss must do whatever he can to get this side scoring more goals, no matter how hard it will be.