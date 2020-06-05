‘Shiver at the thought’ – Controversial figure lining up takeover bid at Charlton Athletic: The verdict

Controversial owner Massimo Cellino has been linked with a potential takeover of Championship club Charlton Athletic according to TMW.

The report claims that the Italian is also interested in a potential deal at Berkshire-based Reading, although it remains to be seen as to whether there is any truth behind the rumour.

Cellino is currently in charge of Italian side Brescia, but is reportedly ‘fed up’ of life with them, and is tempted by a return to English football.

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower Charlton Athletic quiz?

1 of 15 Were Richard Rufus' apps higher or lower than Chris Powell's? Higher Lower

He’s an owner that will be known for taking matters into his own hands whilst with Leeds United in his last spell in the Championship.

Cellino sacked six managers in his time with the former Premier League club, but is now seemingly keen to return to the second-tier in the near future.

Charlton have had their fair share of ownership problems over the years, and the club’s supporters will be keen to see the off-the-field problems resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

The Addicks are currently occupying one of the relegation places in the Championship, and will be keen to find positive results when competitive action gets back underway this month.

But would Cellino be the right man to take charge of Charlton at The Valley at this moment in time?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

Charlton fans will shiver at the thought.

To be honest, I don’t really see it happening so I think Addicks fans can relax.

Indeed, after what happened at Leeds under his reign I really hope that someone like Peter Varney takes charge at the club because the men from The Valley don’t need another circus.

Varney appears to be making progress with his approach for the club and this Cellino story has floated about before and was then pretty much disregarded so if I was a Charlton fan I’d take this report with a heavy pinch of salt.

Sam Rourke:

He is the last person Charlton need.

Cellino is a controversial character, and we saw during his time at Leeds United that things were not a smooth ride when he was at the helm.

The Italian showcased little organisation at the Whites and there seemed to be a new controversial incident emerging on a weekly basis at Elland Road.

Cellino was very trigger-happy in-terms of managers during his time at Leeds, and urged the club to sign several players from his native country Italy, whom in truth, turned out to be flop signings for the club.

Cellino has hardly pulled up trees at Brescia either with them set for relegation, and the incident involving Mario Balotelli certainly did not shine the former Leeds chief in a good light.

Charlton desperately need someone who will ensure stability and some form of normality at boardroom level, after years of mayhem.

Cellino surely is not the man to deliver that.

George Harbey:

This would be a complete disaster for Charlton.

You only have to look at Cellino’s tenure at Leeds to see how unstable they were as a club, and thankfully for Leeds fans, they have made huge strides as a club under Andrea Radrizzani.

Charlton have been in turmoil off the pitch for many a year now. They thought that the turmoil was over once Roland Duchatelet left the club, but the takeover of East Street Investments just hasn’t worked out at all and they desperately need stability off the pitch.

Maybe Cellino has learnt his lessons after a turbulent time at Elland Road, but it’s still a risk, and with everything that’s going on with Charlton on the pitch and the Lyle Taylor saga right now, this could be another blow for fans.