Shinnie starts: The predicted Wigan Athletic XI to face Hull City on Wednesday

Wigan Athletic will be looking to inflict further misery on a Hull City side currently looking for a manager following Shota Arveladze’s sacking on Friday.

The Latics, who will come into tomorrow’s clash full of confidence after yet another away victory, currently sit in 10th position, having accumulated 16 points from their opening 10 games.

Leam Richardson’s side also possess a game in hand on most in the division, and if they were to win that, they would jump into the second-tier play-off positions.

It has been a particularly positive start to the season away from the DW Stadium of Richardson and his Latics side, with the Lancashire club picking up 13 points from their five games away from home.

As for the Tigers, they have lost their last three games at the MKM Stadium, conceding seven and scoring none in the process.

Here, we take a look at how the Latics could line up for tomorrow’s clash against an underperforming Hull side…

One of the more noticeable themes when studying Wigan this season is their ability to b flexible and perform to a high standard within different systems.

Whilst they have predominantly operated in a 4-2-3-1 formation, they have also seen joy in a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3.

The Latics tend to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation when they are looking to be more front-footed and when they look to take the game to the opposition.

This should be the case here, with the Tigers a side who have one of the lowest possession figures in the division.

Starting off in-between the sticks and it should be the vastly-experienced Ben Amos who gets the nod.

Should it be a solid back four, then Ryan Nymabe and James McClean are the likely occupants of the full-back roles, and it should be Curtis Tilt and Jack Whatmough who are deployed as the central defenders.

A big call is likely to be made in midfield, and whilst Tom Naylor was brilliant during their victory at Rotherham United, September’s Player of the Month, Graeme Shinnie, could be restored to the starting XI for a game when Wigan are more likely to have control of the ball.

He should partner Max Power in the deeper midfield roles.

With Callum Lang out with an injury, Nathan Broadhead and Thelo Aasgaard are likely to continue starting on the wings, with Will Keane deployed in the number 10 role.

There are certainly good levels of competition for the starting striking spot, but it is likely that Charlie Wake will be given the nod.