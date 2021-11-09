Shinnie in: The best combined Luton Town XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Luton Town have managed to finish higher up the pyramid in each of their last five seasons, with Nathan Jones overseeing excellent progress since taking over in 2016.

The Hatters currently sit 10th in the second-tier standings, and whilst the play-offs are well within their reach, this season is ultimately about adaptation and rebuild.

Luton lost integral players in James Collins and Matty Pearson in the summer, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall heading back to Leicester City after his loan deal at Kenilworth Road expired.

Luton then used this summer to recruit more athletic players, in what was a summer of a lot of change.

Here, we take a look at our version of the best Luton XI from the last five years – Do you agree?

Simon Sluga arrived as Luton’s record signing when The Hatters were promoted back to the Championship, but after a struggling start, the Croatian international has settled and has shown his class in abundance.

Jack Stacey proved to be an excellent signing for The Hatters and enjoyed a brilliant campaign during the 2018/19 season before he was awarded a Premier League opportunity at Bournemouth.

James Justin came through the academy at Luton and also enjoyed a tremendous season at left-back during the 2018/19 campaign, a year that eventually ended with him joining Leicester City.

Sonny Bradley has been a consistent performer for The Hatters ever since joining The Hatters head of the 2018/19 season. His physicality and calming influence make him a definite in this side.

Cameron Carter-Vickers played an integral role in shoring up Luton’s defence during the latter stages of the 2019/20 season, with his ability on the ball and dominant presence helping Luton survive the Championship drop.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was certainly one of, if not the best Luton player to play at Kenilworth Road this century, and is deserving to be within the Leicester squad at present.

Andy Shinnie proved to be on another level during Luton’s promotion-winning season during the 2018/19 campaign.

Harry Cornick has grown with Luton and has grown in importance this year particularly. He has seven goals already this season, with his pace and direct running causing all sorts of problems for opposing defences.

Luke Berry has been a real surprise package this season, and after playing big roles in the past, his goalscoring touch, creative abilities, and tenacity have all been on show this season. Luton look better this season with him in the side.

Fred Onyedinma was a player that Luton had been tracking for a while before his summer move was confirmed. He is someone that can go on to great things with The Hatters and has shown his ability in glimpses this season.

Elijah Adebayo has been an absolute steal for The Hatters, and he is continuing to dominate defences. He has eight league goals to his name already and will be viewing 20 as an attainable target.