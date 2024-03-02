Highlights Albion's win against Coventry City secured a valuable three points in their chase for a play-off spot.

New owner Shilen Patel is praised for bringing in a positive atmosphere and potential promotion prospects.

Team's solid performance under Carlos Corberan's leadership has boosted fan morale and restored optimism.

New West Brom owner Shilen Patel heaped praise on the team as they picked up what he described as a ‘massive three points’ against Coventry City on Friday night.

West Brom take firm grip on play-off place

Albion went into the fixture sitting fifth in the table, but they were only five points ahead of the Sky Blues, with Preston and Norwich also chasing the Baggies and Hull for the final two play-off spots.

Therefore, the importance of the game was clear, and Carlos Corberan’s men produced a solid display as they ran out 2-1 winners at The Hawthorns.

Celtic loanee Mikey Johnston got Albion off to the perfect start, as he scored a wonderful individual goal after just six minutes, with Grady Diangana making it two before half-time.

The visitors rallied somewhat after the break, with a clumsy Cedric Kipre challenge giving Haji Wright the chance to pull one back from the spot, which he took.

However, whilst Coventry pressed, they rarely troubled Alex Palmer in goal, as Albion held on.

Shilen Patel sends West Brom message

The victory added to the feel-good factor around The Hawthorns, with the fans in jubilant mood after Patel completed his takeover of the club last week.

The US businessman replaced the unpopular Guochuan Lai, who had left the club in a precarious position financially after years of mismanagement.

So, whilst there is a wait to see how it plays out, there is an optimism that the Baggies are heading in the right direction under Patel, who has already outlined his ambitions to take the club back to the Premier League.

And, even though he wasn’t in attendance at the stadium last night, Patel was clearly keeping an eye on the game, as he took to social media to share his relief and delight shortly after the final whistle had blown.

“Three. Massive. Points.”

West Brom’s promotion chances

Of course, Albion still have a lot of work to do to ensure they finish in the top six, but, with the way they’re playing, it would be a real shock if they fail to make the play-offs.

Corberan has created a team that is very well organised, which makes them so hard to beat, and in the final third they have individuals who can make the difference on any given day, as Johnston proved.

With the injury situation eased, the squad is looking in good shape, and the mood around the club has lifted considerably since Patel’s arrival was announced. Plus, they have momentum, having fallen to defeat just once since January 20 in the league.

West Brom's Impressive Form Venue Opponent Result The Hawthorns Birmingham City 1-0 Win Portman Road Ipswich Town 2-2 The Hawthorns Cardiff City 2-0 Win The Hawthorns Southampton 2-0 Loss Home Park Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Win MKM Stadium Hull City 1-1 The Hawthorns Coventry City 2-1 Win

So, they will fancy their chances if they do reach the play-offs, as results against the likes of Ipswich and Leeds has proven that Albion are a match for any side in the division on their day.

From Patel’s perspective, he will be delighted at the work Corberan is doing, and if Albion do seal a return to the top-flight in the coming months, it will look like a very shrewd investment from the new owner, as the value of the club will increase significantly.