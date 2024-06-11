This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have learned Celtic’s asking price for Mikey Johnston following his loan spell in the second half of the season.

According to Football Insider, it will cost £6 million to sign the winger on a permanent basis this summer.

It is understood that Albion are considering an approach for the 25-year-old as they look to make improvements to Carlos Corberan’s squad for next season.

Mikey Johnston’s importance to West Brom

Johnston joined the Baggies during the January window, and went on to become a key part of Carlos Corberan’s first team plans.

The Ireland international appeared 18 times in the second half of the Championship campaign, contributing seven goals and one assist (stats from Fbref).

Mikey Johnston's West Brom stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.54 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 1.79 Assists 0.08 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.42 Shot-creating actions 4.04

The forward was important to the team’s promotion push, helping West Brom finish fifth in the second division table.

Mikey Johnston swoop would be statement of intent from West Brom owners

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Midlands outfit should pursue a deal for Johnston in the wake of this £6 million price tag reveal...

Declan Harte

Johnston was a great signing for West Brom on loan last January, and because of that, they would be silly not to consider a permanent move this summer.

It remains to be seen what kind of budget the Baggies will have in the transfer market, but new owner Shilen Patel should be looking to spend to back Corberan and convince him to stay.

This is an opportunity for Patel to show fans his ambition, especially as this is the first transfer window since the club changed hands.

A fee of £6 million is reasonable for a player that excelled at The Hawthorns during his loan spell, and could play a role in helping the club fight for promotion next season.

This deal may yet depend on Corberan’s future, with the Spaniard currently being linked with a move away.

But if he remains at the helm, which appears increasingly likely given Leicester City are being linked with other names, then this should be a priority signing for West Brom this summer.

His creativity and attacking threat from out wide gave the team a new dimension in the final third last season, and one they will want again in the next campaign if they are to fight for a top six, or even top two finish.

Ben Wignall

Even though West Brom had plenty of natural winger options last season heading into the second half of the season, Johnston was gambled upon - and it was a gamble given he had been ineffective for a little while for Celtic.

The expectations upon the Republic of Ireland international are pretty high at Parkhead though, and getting a move to a club like West Brom, where the expectations of his personal performance would have perhaps been a little lower, has clearly done him the world of good.

Johnston scored so many times where he would cut in from the left and onto his stronger right foot, and that could prove to be a vital asset over the course of the whole 2024-25 season if he is to be signed.

It's just a case of whether or not the reported £6 million figure is worth it or not - it would be some statement of intent though if Shilen Patel were to splash out that kind of money on the winger's services.

Previous owner Guochuan Lai spent more than that on bringing Daryl Dike to the Midlands outfit in January 2022, but the American has endured rotten injury luck since crossing the Atlantic Ocean - there is lesser risk in the potential recruitment of Johnston though because he has already made an impact among the Baggies faithful.

Shilen Patel should break the bank by putting down big money for Johnston's services, and that would be one way to go to proving how serious you are about changing the fortunes of West Brom.