Highlights Patel's takeover brings excitement as fans are hopeful for a successful future after Lai's mismanagement.

The new owner aims to build West Brom's global profile, sharing ambitions for growth and success.

Baggies fans express relief as Corberan stays and the team competes for Premier League promotion.

New owner Shilen Patel has issued a message to West Bromwich Albion supporters following confirmation of his takeover of the club.

It was announced on Wednesday evening that Patel’s deal to purchase an 87.8 percent stake in the Baggies had gone through.

This is an exciting moment for supporters, who have been keen to see former owner Guochuan Lai depart the club.

Lai came under criticism for his mismanagement of Albion’s finances, and overseeing their decline from the Premier League.

Fans will be hoping Patel will be able to oversee a more successful period during his time in charge of the club, with the Florida-based businessman also becoming the new chairman.

Shilen Patel's West Brom message

Patel has sent a message to supporters, apoligising for previously being very quiet during the sale process.

He has warned that he is not very active on social media, but has indicated he will be using club channels to interact with the fans in the future.

“Apologies Baggies fans for not being able to respond or confirm sooner,” wrote Patel, via Twitter.

“I’m thrilled for the deal to finally be confirmed!

“I’m not very active on social media and the best stuff is always coming from [West Brom’s social media account] but wanted to say hello and that I'm honored to be joining the Albion Family!”

Related West Brom: Carlos Corberan's Shilen Patel reveal is excellent news: View It appears as if the Baggies are set to keep Carlos Corberan at The Hawthorns, and that’s a huge boost for the club given his early success.

Patel has made a big splash in the last 24 hours since completing the deal to take over the club.

His father Kiran Patel is also involved in the takeover agreement, with their company Bilkul Football WBA, LLC being the official name behind the deal.

The new owner has laid out his aims for the Midlands outfit, claiming he wants to build the profile of West Brom into a global brand.

“A big part of our goal is to build the profile of the club and to build the reach of the club to be something that’s touching the whole world,” said Patel, via TBBW Mag.

West Brom league position

West Brom are competing for promotion to the Premier League this season, with Carlos Corberan earning a lot of plaudits for his work as manager.

The Spaniard has had to deal with various issues behind the scenes, including a lack of transfer funds.

But the team sits fifth in the table, and has a four point advantage over seventh place Norwich City.

Next up for Corberan’s side is a Friday night clash at home to play-off rivals Coventry City.

An exciting moment for West Brom

Lai’s ownership was dragging the club down at a time when Corberan’s work on the pitch was showing so much promise.

Having a more competent and ambitious owner in charge of the club instead gives the club a lot of potential to fight for promotion and earn its place back in the Premier League, whether this season or next.

Patel seems to have that ambition and now he needs to prove he has the brains to guide the Baggies back in the right direction.

There won’t be too much he can do to help the team’s promotion bid this year, but it won’t be long before his decision-making skills are put to the test.