Highlights New owner Shilen Patel aims to build the club's global profile and reach under his leadership.

He also believes the club has many of the tools needed to reach the Premier League.

Carlos Corberan could help Patel reach his goal of getting to the top flight.

West Bromwich Albion prospective owner Shilen Patel believes the club has most of the tools it needs to get itself back to the Premier League, speaking to the Tampa Bay Business and Wealth magazine.

The Baggies have endured some tough times in recent years.

Not only were they relegated in 2021, they also failed to secure a play-off finish at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and found themselves in the relegation zone when Steve Bruce was sacked during the early stages of the 2022/23 season.

Albion have endured better times since Carlos Corberan has come in - and they currently sit in the Championship play-off zone which is a major boost for the club.

Championship Table (1st-4th) (As of February 28th) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67 5 West Bromwich Albion 34 17 56 6 Hull City 34 7 55

The likes of Norwich City and Coventry City may end up overtaking the Baggies at some point to knock them out of the top six, but they finally have some clarity over their ownership situation and that is priceless for them.

Guochuan Lai's premiership is finally coming to an end, with Patel set to come in as his successor.

It's unclear how successful Patel will be during his time at The Hawthorns, but considering many Albion fans wanted Lai out of the club, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the Midlands club right now.

Shilen Patel outlines key West Brom aims

Fans will be mainly interested in getting back to the top flight at some point - but that isn't the only aim Patel has.

He said: "The seed had been planted for quite a while. It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for more than 20 years now. I have been evaluating opportunities around the world with different levels of interest, and West Brom is a perfect fit.

"There’s an opportunity here. This club has most of what it needs to return to the Premier League where it has spent most of the last 2 decades.

"The fan community in West Bromwich and around the world is the heart and soul of the club. The fans have shown up and shown their support even in the toughest times.

"A big part of our goal is to build the profile of the club and to build the reach of the club to be something that’s touching the whole world."

Carlos Corberan could help to achieve Shilen Patel's West Brom goal

Corberan is an exceptional coach and should be retained.

He has done a very good job with the tools he's had at his disposal.

Albion's players may be talented, but there are other very strong squads in the league too.

Corberan has been able to get results from his West Brom squad despite takeover and ownership uncertainty in the past.

Now there is clarity, that should only help to improve results further, which could give them the boost needed to earn a top-six finish and potentially earn promotion to the top tier.