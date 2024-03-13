Shilen Patel has revealed what attracted him to the takeover of West Brom.

The US businessman became the new chairman of the Baggies following his company’s purchase of 87.8 per cent of the club.

Patel and his father Kiran are behind the company Bilkul Football WBA, LLC which has completed the purchase of the Midlands outfit.

This is the 43-year-old’s first foray into English football, but he also holds an ownership stake in Serie A side Bologna.

Supporters are excited by the prospect of Patel’s ownership, having previously fallen out with the prior owner Guochuan Lai.

Patel opens up on West Brom takeover decision

Patel is the latest American businessman to get involved with English football, with the entrepreneur suggesting that there is a strong romance to sports ownership in Europe.

He believes the potential to raise the value of West Brom is quite high, indicating his ambition is to guide the club back to the Premier League.

"There has always been a certain romance in sports ownership," said Patel, via the BBC.

"Global football - and European football in particular - is interesting from a business standpoint.

“The stakes, the potential and the accessibility.

"You look at something like the NFL, Major League Baseball or the NHL, the valuations are quite uniform... and in some cases eye-wateringly high too.

"If you find the right club in the right circumstance, the opportunity to alter the standings and the trajectory of a club is much greater in football than in the American leagues."

West Brom have not been in the Premier League since 2021, with Lai having damaged the financial standing and valuation of the club during his time as owner.

The Chinese businessman bought the club in 2016 with the team well established in the top flight.

But he sold it for a significant loss with the side competing in the second tier of English football.

West Brom league position

Carlos Corberan is aiming to lead the club back to the Premier League this season despite the financial constraints that were placed on him.

The Spaniard has earned a lot of plaudits for his management of the first team squad, with the Baggies currently fifth in the table.

With nine games to go, the club will be aiming to secure a play-off place, with the gap to seventh being five points.

Next up for West Brom is a home game against Bristol City on 16 March.

Patel’s arrival is exciting for West Brom supporters

The bar was set quite low by Lai’s ownership, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Patel’s plans for the club.

The team has done extremely well this year to compete for promotion, so they will be well placed to do so again next year if they don’t quite get over the line this term now that they have a more secure financial footing.

Patel’s clearly got a lot of ambition for this project, and he seemingly intends to be quite active as an owner.

Both of those things will be something fans will like to see, especially as Lai was quite distant and quiet during much of his time as owner.