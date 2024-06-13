West Bromwich Albion chairman Shilen Patel has outlined the club's plans heading into the upcoming Championship season in an open letter to supporters.

Patel has brought a beacon of hope back to Albion supporters following the acquisition of an 87.8% stake in the club back in February, ending the dismal period where Chinese business person Guochuan Lai held the keys to The Hawthorns' boardroom.

On the pitch, Carlos Corberan's aims of a return to the Premier League remained constant despite the background changes, with his side finishing fifth in the table, before falling short in the play-offs, losing 3-0 to eventual winners Southampton in the second leg at St Mary's.

This summer has already seen the departure of well-experienced players such as Matt Phillips confirmed, whilst talks remain ongoing with the likes of Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley - all out of contract on June 30.

The club's ambition to move forward following the takeover has been well-documented, and unsurprisingly, Albion will most likely feature among many punters' front-runners in a promotion or play-off race once again.

Whilst the Florida-born custodian's vision undoubtedly aligns with those prospect, Patel has spoken about the club's plans for the upcoming transfer window, which officially opens on Friday.

Shilen Patel provides clarity to West Brom supporters

Next season will also represent the first season where Albion cannot benefit from the Premier League's 'Parachute Payment' scheme, having been relegated from the top flight in the 2020/21 campaign.

Other clubs recently with spells in the Championship - such as Leicester City - have come under the spotlight for their financial situation. Therefore, it's unsurprising that Patel admits that there will be challenges faced in B71 in the coming months, but all is not lost as the squad undergoes a rebuild.

"The summer transfer window presents us with both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge will be to operate within the league’s financial rules from the club’s current position. Championship clubs cannot lose more than £39m across three seasons. The club recorded an £11m loss for the 2022/23 season and will confirm another significant deficit for the 2023/24 campaign – our first without Premier League monies in 22 years," he stated on the club's website.

"In short, that means we will need to be resourceful, process-driven, and open-minded to get the most out of the flexibility we have or can create in the market. It is never easy to restock a squad, but this summer is also an opportunity to build a foundational sporting philosophy and practices for long-term success. It has been a full-scale collaboration amongst our recruitment staff, Carlos and his coaches, and management to find and secure players representing our game model and long-term vision."

"While the financial restrictions mean there is a limit to what we can spend on players, we are able to invest in other areas of the club, namely at our training ground where we are building a second showpiece pitch for the first-team squad. We have also continued to invest in The Hawthorns pitch and other training facilities to ensure the players and Carlos have all the tools they require," Patel added.

Uncertainty remains over Carlos Corberan's future

Given the Spaniard's success since taking over nearly two years ago, it's no surprise that Corberan has been the subject of recent links to the vacancies at Leicester and Burnley.

It was revealed last week by BBC Radio WM reporter and Albion commentator Steve Hermon that the 41-year-old had remained in daily dialogue with the club in the off-season, outlining their plans for the upcoming campaign as well as a £1m investment into new training facilities, whilst at that point, there was said to be no contact by The Foxes.

However, the goalposts have somewhat moved in this ongoing saga, as the Athletic have since revealed that the East Midlands outfit are nearing the end of their managerial search following Enzo Maresca's departure to Chelsea, with Corberan and former Stamford Bridge boss, Graham Potter leading the way in that regard.

West Bromwich Albion's transfer plans

Regardless of the managerial uncertainty, there have been a number of transfer rumours surrounding the club in recent days.

Prior to Patel's recent statements, it was revealed by Football Insider that the club are looking at exploring a deal to bring back Mikey Johnston on a permanent basis, after the Republic of Ireland international shone in the second half of the season with seven goals in 18 Championship appearances.

The report states that Celtic are looking for a fee upwards of £6m, which potentially may have to be negotiated given the revelations in Patel's open letter.

Furthermore, it's clear that the winger department is one which Albion are looking to bolster after the aforementioned Phillips' departure after eight years with the club, as journalist Darren Witcoop revealed that the West Midlands outfit are in a four-way battle alongside Luton Town, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday to acquire Ian Poveda on a free transfer, with the Colombian recently released by Leeds United.

However, there is the potential that Corberan could lose imperious centre-back Cedric Kipre, with Turkish news outlet Sabah reporting that Trabzonspor have begun talks with the Ivorian over a free transfer move, given his contract situation at The Hawthorns.

Kipre has been a staple in Albion's back line alongside Kyle Bartley last campaign, as West Brom only conceded 47 goals in the regular second tier season.

Regardless, it is a big summer ahead for the Baggies, and supporters will be glad in some ways that Patel has given them assurances regarding potential developments in the short-term to allow for a sustained and successful period as a force in the division.