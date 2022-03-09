Sheyi Ojo’s situation at Millwall becomes clearer as Liverpool loanee posts footage on social media

Young winger Sheyi Ojo joined Millwall on loan from Liverpool at the start of this season and has made 16 appearances so far.

The player has been out since January after he suffered an ankle injury in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

However, it looks like good news for the players and fans as Ojo took to Instagram yesterday to post a video of him doing running and doing some drills with injured teammate Ryan Leonard. He accompanied the video with the caption “almost there.”

His recovery seems to be going as expected timeframe wise which is positive to see and whilst neither himself of the club will want to put a date on it, I’m sure they’re both hopeful he’ll be ready to play within a number of games.

Before his injury he was a regular in the starting line-up. However given Millwall are currently unbeaten in six games, Ojo will want to wait until he’s 100% ready to come back so that’s he able to prove he’s worth a place in the team.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see Ojo is out on the training pitches and running again. The player was on a good run before his injury and will be hoping he can come back strongly.

When he’s back fit and playing again the winger will want to be looking at trying to add goals to his game as he is yet to get off the mark for Millwall. However, if he can get into goal scoring form it will really help him solidify a spot in the team.

Ojo’s contract at Liverpool expires this summer and it’s very unlikely he’ll be signing a new deal so he will be wanting to impress as the season draws to a close in the hope of getting himself a move. Whether this be to Millwall permanently or another team in the league, this is his chance to showcase his talents.

Given Millwall are only four points off the playoffs as it stands, if Ojo can come back into the side and have an impact on the pitch he could definitely get spotted and get himself some options for where he wants to play next season.