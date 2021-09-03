Sheyi Ojo’s first words after sealing Millwall move from Liverpool

Millwall did most of their transfer business very early on in the summer and ended up having an extremely quiet August, but they were able to tie up quite an exciting deal on deadline day.

Just when it looked like there was going to be no more incomings at The Den, Gary Rowett produced a curveball and secured a season-long loan deal for Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo.

Ojo was always expected to depart Anfield one way or another this summer, but his price-tag of £5 million was putting suitors off, including the likes of Club Brugge and Olympiakos.

The 24-year-old has been on multiple loans over the years, playing at six different clubs temporarily over the years and most recently spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Cardiff City, where he scored five goals and racked up seven assists in 41 Championship matches.

An England youth international at six different levels, Ojo will provide competition in attacking areas for the Lions and he’s spoke out for the first time since becoming a Millwall player and how Rowett was a big

“We spoke on the phone (before the move) and he said he really likes me as a player and has watched me for a couple of years now,” Ojo told Millwall’s official media outlet.

“He said he wants to give me the platform to express myself and show what I can do.

“The most important thing for me is to play football and show what I can do, and I’m thankful to Millwall who have given me the platform to do that.

“I want to help my team in any way I can. I’ve been a team player over the last few years and I’m looking to do that again and progressing even further.”

The Verdict

Gary Rowett has decided to pay a 3-5-2 formation in recent times, which has meant that Jed Wallace has been converted into a striker but the fact that Ojo is now a Millwall player may now mean that the system changes.

Benik Afobe could now be supported by both Wallace and Ojo behind him and that is a pretty exciting trio to have at Championship level.

Ojo is proven at Championship level and there’s an argument to be had that he could potentially make an impact at a low-end Premier League side, so it’s quite a coup for Millwall to secure him for this season.

He will have to hit the ground running though as the Lions have a tough run of fixtures, starting with an away trip to West Brom after the international break and if he can strike up a connection with Wallace then Millwall fans are in for some exciting games.