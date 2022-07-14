Sheyi Ojo shares message with Cardiff City supporters after sealing return to club

Sheyi Ojo has taken to Instagram to share a message with Cardiff City’s fans after sealing a return to the club yesterday.

As confirmed by the Bluebirds’ official website, Ojo has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal which will see him remain at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2024.

The 25-year-old previously featured for Cardiff in the 2020/21 campaign as he joined the club on a loan deal from Liverpool.

During this particular spell, Ojo produced a host of encouraging performances for the club as he scored five goals and chipped in with seven assists in 41 league games.

Liverpool opted to sanction another temporary move for Ojo last year as he joined Millwall.

The winger was unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Lions as he only provided two direct goal contributions in 19 appearances and missed a chunk of action due to injury.

Ojo will be determined to make a positive start to his second stint at Cardiff following Liverpool’s decision to release him earlier this year.

After the club announced his arrival, Ojo admitted on Instagram that he is delighted to join Cardiff and is looking forward to playing in front of the club’s fans.

Ojo posted: “Delighted to have the platform to showcase my skill here.

“Somewhere I’ve been before and made good memories from.

“Look forward to seeing the fans on the pitch for the first time!

“See you soon.”

The Verdict

If Cardiff manager Steve Morison is able to get the best out of Ojo, this could turn out to be a great bit of business by the club.

Having provided 25 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career, the winger clearly possesses the talent needed to compete at this level and thus could potentially become a key player for the Bluebirds if he maintains his fitness as well as his consistency in the upcoming term.

With Cardiff set to face Norwich City on July 30th, Ojo could boost his chances of featuring in this fixture by delivering some impressive performances in pre-season.

Given that the Bluebirds have now made 11 signings this summer, it will be fascinating to see whether they will be able to gel as a team in the opening stages of the new campaign.