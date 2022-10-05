Sheyi Ojo sends seven-word message to Cardiff City supporters after win over Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City picked up their first win under Mark Hudson when they hosted Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening.

The former centre back is still only in temporary charge of the Bluebirds but picking up four points and conceding just one goal in the process in back-to-back home games will have done no harm to his hopes of being appointed on a full time basis.

Mark Harris netted the only goal of the game in the closing exchanges as Cardiff built on their impressive point against newly relegated Burnley at the weekend.

The Bluebirds have been through an up and down first couple of months of the season, as should have been expected with their player overhaul this summer but appear to be coming out the other side in good shape.

Sheyi Ojo took to Instagram to send a message to supporters after the much-needed victory.

He wrote: “Important win!

“Thanks for the home support!”

Ojo has started eight of Cardiff’s 12 Championship outings so far, clearly impressing both Steve Morison and Hudson to gain that amount of trust following a difficult season on loan at Millwall last term.

The Verdict

Ojo impressed in South Wales in the 2020/21 season, and sometimes it can take signing permanently for a player with the 25-year-old’s background to feel settled and for them to start to produce their best performance levels.

Lewis Baker at Stoke City is an example of that after years of being out on loan from Chelsea, Ojo was in a similar boat in his final few years on the books at Liverpool.

The relegation picture is not shaping up how many would have expected in the Championship this season, and with West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough potentially pulling away from that section of the table at some stage it could be blown wide open, putting further importance on Cardiff picking up points in the short term.